It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Phillies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies are not without problems in the early stages of this season. Their offense has been inconsistent, and it seems clear their hitters are pressing. It's only the first week, so there is an expectation that with more reps and more rhythm, this team will click into high gear. Fans in Philadelphia will want that as this team goes forward in 2025.

Rockies vs Phillies Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs. Zack Wheeler

Kyle Freeland (0-0) was extremely sharp in his first start last Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rockies have surprised everyone with the quality of their starting pitching. If they can maintain that level of pitching throughout the season, they might have a chance to come close to a .500 record. The obvious problem is that they compete in what is probably the best division in baseball, the National League West. If they are going to make any sort of run in the division, it has to begin with starting pitching. In the first week of the season, the Rockies have exceeded expectations.

Last Start: March 28 at Tampa Bay Rays — 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

Zack Wheeler (0-0) pitched like the ace he is in the season opener versus the Washington Nationals. A six-inning, two-hit, one-run game is a standard of performance the Phillies have come to expect. If Wheeler fell short against Washington in any way, he pitched six innings instead of seven. However, for early March (Game 1 of the season), six innings is fine. In late spring and into the summer, Wheeler will be expected to go seven innings on a more consistent basis. At any rate, we know that's nitpicking. If his first start is the basic template for 2025, the Phillies will be happy with a man who is a legitimate National League Cy Young contender.

Last Start: March 27 at Washington Nationals — 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

Here are the Rockies-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Phillies Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: +260

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rockies vs Phillies

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) | NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Freeland was excellent in his first start, and he might be able to shut down the Phillies. The Phils' hitters are not hitting the opposing starting pitchers which are going against them. The Phillies have struggled to score runs in the first five innings of games. They are not getting leads in games. Everyone in that Philadelphia clubhouse is aware of how important this season is. This is a veteran team with players whose prime windows are — if not closing — getting smaller and not larger. There is a definite sense of now or never, World Series or bust, with this team in 2025. The Phillies might not get another really good high-end chance to win the world championship. The Mets have a young Juan Soto in the fold and might get a better look at a World Series in one or two years. For the Phillies, it's right now. That's the reality of the situation.

Philadelphia has a winning record, but there's no question the players on the roster are feeling pressure. Fans are waiting to see this offense truly explode and mash pitchers in the early innings of games. Kyle Freeland might be able to keep the Phillies under wraps.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are bound to hit better in the early innings of games. This does not feel like a problem which will linger with this team. The bats will loosen up and bring the thunder against starting pitching. This team can and should be trusted, especially against the lowly Rockies at home.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick

With Zack Wheeler on the bump, the Phillies are a solid run line play. Don't overthink it.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5