It is game two of a three-game series as the Kansas City Royals face the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Astros prediction and pick.

The Royals come into the series at 24-18 on the year. After winning seven straight, they lost the last two games of their series with the Red Sox. They won the first game 2-1, but would lose 10-1 and 3-1 in the last two games of the series. Meanwhile, the Astros come into the series at 20-19. They won two of three games with the Reds in the last series before facing the Royals.

Royals-Astros Projected Starters

Kris Bubic vs. Framber Valdez

Kris Bubic (4-2) with a 1.69 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Last Start: Kris Bubic went seven innings, giving up six hits and a walk. He would strike out seven batters and not give up a run, taking the win over the White Sox.

Away Splits: Bubic is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA on the road this year. He also has a .233 opponent batting average on the road.

Framber Valdez (2-4) with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Last Start: Valdez went seven innings, giving up three hits, one home run, and two walks. He would strike out seven batters and give up just one run in a win over the Brewers.

Home Splits: Valdez is 1-1 at home with a 3.50 ERA and a .238 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Royals-Astros Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +118

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Royals vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNKC/SCHN

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vinnie Pasquantino has led the way for the Royals. He is hitting just .217 but with a .266 OBP. He has five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 24 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. has been hitting well. He is hitting .315 with a .386 OBP. He has 17 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 26 runs scored. Further, Salvador Perez has been solid. He is hitting .240 with a .281 OBP. He has 13 doubles, two home runs, 20 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Maikel Garcia has been hitting great for the Royals. He is hitting .306 with a .373 OBP. Garcia has ten doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, ten stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Jonathan India has scored 16 times this year. He is hitting .224 with eight doubles, a home run, and nine RBIs.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

With Yordan Alvarez out of the lineup, Jeremy Pena leads the way. He is hitting .287 with a .345 OBP. Pena has seven doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 21 runs scored. Meanwhile, Yanier Diaz is having a solid year. He is hitting .238 with a .267 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 21 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Hitting well this year is Jake Myers. Meyers is hitting .291 with a .358 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, 13 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 16 runs scored. Finally, Isaac Paredes is hitting .264 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 17 runs scored.

Final Royals-Astros Prediction & Pick

Kris Bubic has been great as of late. He has not given up a run in his last two starts, going 12 innings in the process. Further, Bubic has five starts this year without giving up an earned run. Still, the Royals have lost all three times when Bubic has given up an earned run this year. Bubic also has solid experience against the Astros. Current astors are 9-43 with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and seven walks. Isaac Paredes has the most experience, going 3-10 with a double. Moreover, Jose Altuve is 1-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, Framber Valdez has been hit or miss this year. The Astors are just 3-5 when he starts a game this year. Further, he has given up four or more runs in three starts, but two or fewer runs in five starts this year. Current members of the Royals do have some success against Valdez. They are 19-115, which is hitting just .165, but they have three home runs and 15 RBIs. Hunter Renfroe is 4-27, but has three doubles and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Cavan Biggio is 2-7 with a home run and two RBIs. Overall, Kris Bubic has been the better pitcher this year, and while the Royals have not been great on offense this year, the Astros have struggled as well. Take the Royals in this one.

Final Royals-Astros Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+118)