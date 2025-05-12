ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals-Astros.

The 2025 Major League Baseball season is a month and a half old, and in the American League West, we don't know a whole lot. The Houston Astros are part of a bunched-up division in which the Los Angeles Angels are clearly the worst team. We don't know which team is the best. The Seattle Mariners are in first place, but they are just five games over .500 and have lost three games in a row. The Astros are right there in the chasing pack, not far behind. What we have seen through the first 38 to 40 games of the season — nearly one-fourth of the schedule — is that the American League West has four average teams trying to establish themselves as good teams over the next several weeks.

The Astros should be optimistic in this sense: They aren't getting the best from Christian Walker or the other pieces in the Kyle Tucker trade. They are not getting the most out of their roster, and yet they are right there, in the hunt. If they can improve, they can rise in the standings and win yet another division title.

Royals-Astros Projected Starters

Michael Wacha vs. Ryan Gusto

Michael Wacha (2-4) has a 2.98 ERA. He dominated the White Sox in his last outing. The White Sox, of course, are easier to pitch against than most of the other teams in baseball. Let's see if Wacha can do something similar against the Astros and give the Royals a chance to win again after two consecutive losses to Boston over the past weekend.

Last Start: May 7 vs Chicago White Sox — 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 17 1/3 IP, 18 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 12 K

Ryan Gusto (0-0) has a 2.93 ERA. He has been used as both a relief pitcher and a starter this season. The Astros are starting him in home games so that he has a comfort zone when asked to pitch more innings. He has been solid, but the Astros aren't overextending him. Let's see where this story leads Houston in a very uncertain season.

Last Start: April 29 vs Detroit Tigers — 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Home Splits: 4 starts, 23 IP, 24 H, 9 R, 3 HR, 4 BB, 25 K

Here are the Royals-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Astros Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -102

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Royals vs Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (Royals) | Space City Home Network (Astros)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The pitching matchup favors Kansas City. Michael Wacha is a much more proven and established starting pitcher than Ryan Gusto. The Royals have lost consecutive games and are in a very good bounce-back spot here. Houston's offense is mediocre and can be contained.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros hit the ball well this past weekend and have scored at least six runs in three of their last four games. This team might be waking up, and Kansas City's offense was pancake-flat the past two days in losses to the Red Sox. The game lines up well for Houston.

Final Royals-Astros Prediction & Pick

We love the pitching matchup for the Royals. Take Kansas City.

Final Royals-Astros Prediction & Pick: Royals moneyline