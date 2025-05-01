ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Iowa: Cory Sandhagen versus Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the prelims with a fight between Ryan Loder and Azamat Bekoev in the middleweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Loder-Bekoev prediction and pick.

Ryan Loder (7-1) rides a four-fight win streak into UFC Iowa, most recently stopping Robert Valentin with elbows in round two to capture The Ultimate Fighter 32 middleweight crown. Previously, Loder outworked Omran Chaaban for a unanimous decision in the TUF semifinals. Now, he aims to extend his momentum against Azamat Bekoev this Saturday night.

Azamat Bekoev (19-3) enters UFC Iowa riding a seven-fight win streak, highlighted by a first-round knockout of Zach Reese in his UFC debut at UFC 311. Before that, Bekoev unified and defended the LFA middleweight title with a second-round KO of Chauncey Foxworth. Now, he faces TUF winner Ryan Loder this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Ryan Loder-Azamat Bekoev Odds

Ryan Loder: +320

Azamat Bekoev: -410

Over 2.5 rounds: -120

Under 2.5 rounds: -110

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ryan Loder Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Robert Valentin – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Ryan Loder has the tools to pull off an upset against Azamat Bekoev this weekend at UFC Iowa. Loder, a former Division I All-American wrestler, brings relentless takedown pressure and top control, which could be the key to neutralizing Bekoev’s well-rounded attack. In his recent TUF finale win over Robert Valentin, Loder showcased his ability to rack up control time and unleash punishing ground-and-pound, stopping Valentin in the second round. His wrestling pedigree gives him a unique advantage, especially if he can dictate where the fight takes place and avoid prolonged striking exchanges with the dangerous Bekoev.

While Bekoev boasts greater experience and a more diverse finishing arsenal, Loder’s path to victory is clear: chain together takedowns, maintain top position, and sap Bekoev’s energy over three rounds. If Loder can survive the early onslaught and avoid getting clipped on the feet, his grinding style and superior wrestling could frustrate Bekoev and lead to a decision win. Loder’s late start in MMA is offset by his elite grappling credentials, and if he executes his game plan, he has the potential to stifle Bekoev’s momentum and announce himself as a new threat in the middleweight division.

Why Azamat Bekoev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Zac Reese – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Azamat Bekoev is well-positioned to hand Ryan Loder his first UFC loss this weekend at UFC Iowa. Bekoev enters the matchup riding a seven-fight win streak, including an explosive first-round knockout of Zach Reese in his UFC debut-a performance that showcased his power, composure, and ability to finish from top position. With a wealth of experience from the Russian regional scene and a history of facing high-level competition, Bekoev’s well-rounded game, which blends powerful striking and sambo-based grappling, gives him multiple paths to victory.

While Loder brings a strong wrestling pedigree, Bekoev’s takedown defense and ability to reverse positions have been proven against skilled grapplers. Bekoev’s striking is more advanced and carries greater finishing potential, and he’s shown he can defend submissions and inflict damage from inside the guard, as seen in his UFC debut. Loder’s late start in MMA and relative inexperience at the highest level could be exposed by Bekoev’s pressure, fight IQ, and finishing instincts. Expect Bekoev to dictate the pace, stuff Loder’s takedowns, and capitalize on openings with his striking or ground-and-pound, potentially securing a second-round stoppage and further cementing his status as a rising contender in the middleweight division.

Final Ryan Loder-Azamat Bekoev Prediction & Pick

Azamat Bekoev enters UFC Iowa as a clear favorite over Ryan Loder, thanks to his wealth of high-level experience and finishing ability. Bekoev is riding a seven-fight win streak, including a dominant first-round KO of Zach Reese in his UFC debut, where he showcased devastating ground-and-pound from inside the guard. While Loder’s wrestling pedigree and recent TUF victory are impressive, he faces a steep step up in competition against Bekoev, who has proven himself against tough opposition on the Russian circuit and in LFA.

Loder’s path to victory likely involves relentless takedown attempts and top control, but Bekoev’s well-rounded skill set, strong takedown defense, and superior striking make him a tough puzzle to solve. Expect Bekoev to stuff Loder’s early shots, keep the fight standing, and capitalize on openings with his power. A second-round TKO for Bekoev is the most probable outcome, further cementing his status as a rising middleweight contender.

Final Ryan Loder-Azamat Bekoev Prediction & Pick: Azamat Bekoev (-410), Under 2.5 Rounds (-110)