It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Francisco-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Francisco-Oregon State.

The West Coast Conference regular season is in its final week. Next week is the WCC Tournament, so the main focus for San Francisco and Oregon State is on seeding and positioning for the WCC Tournament.

A very important result entered the record book on Tuesday night. Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara. This is meaningful for both San Francisco and Oregon State. For USF, the result was not what the Dons hoped it would be. Gonzaga's win pushed GU to 13-4 in the conference, half a game ahead of San Francisco for second place. That second-place position is really important because the second-place team in the WCC gets a bye all the way to the semifinals of the conference tournament. USF really wants that prize, and it will face Gonzaga at home this coming Saturday on the Hilltop. San Francisco wants to keep pace with the Zags before Saturday's showdown.

The Santa Clara loss is good news for Oregon State. The Beavers are 10-6 and in fifth place. Santa Clara is 11-6. Oregon State still has a chance to overtake Santa Clara for fourth place and the No. 4 seed at the WCC Tournament. There is plenty for these two teams to play for, even though neither will win the WCC regular season championship.

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon State Beavers are 10-6 in the WCC, but most of their wins have come against the lower half of the conference. More than that, Oregon State was hammered by San Francisco in the first meeting between these teams earlier this season. San Francisco dominated that game from start to finish and left no doubt about who was boss. That's a lot for Oregon State to overcome in this rematch, even though the game is on the Beavers' home floor. San Francisco knows how big Saturday's upcoming home game against Gonzaga is. Instead of looking ahead to the GU game, San Francisco will use this game as a springboard heading into that game. The Dons want to take care of business here so that they can play Gonzaga with maximum momentum and self-belief. USF really wants that No. 2 seed, so don't expect the Dons to take their eyes off the ball here.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers are at home. They are conducting their Senior Night festivities, since this is the last home game of the entire season for them. They go to Saint Mary's on Saturday for the last regular-season WCC game, but this is the home finale. Expect an emotional and fully-invested performance from the Beavers, who were humiliated by San Francisco when they traveled south to the Bay Area earlier in the season. Expect a big pendulum swing in this game. Oregon State is one of several WCC teams for whom home and road results have differed to a significant extent. What happened in San Francisco will motivate OSU to flip the script in a decisive way in this rematch.

Final San Francisco-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Oregon State, but the Beavers are not clearly the better team, so we think you should just pass on this game.

