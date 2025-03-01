ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Seton Hall has had a rough season, while St. John's has been the best team in the Big East this season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-St. John's prediction and pick.

Seton Hall is 7-21 this season, with only notable wins against VCU and UConn. They have suffered significant losses against Vanderbilt, Villanova twice, Georgetown twice, St. John's, Marquette twice, and Creighton. Isaiah Coleman is the biggest key for the Pirates and they need him to be the best player on the court against a team as good as the Red Storm have been, especially at home.

St. John's is 25-4 this season and has won four straight games. They have quality wins against New Mexico, Kansas State, Xavier twice, Villanova, Georgetown twice, Marquette, UConn twice, and Creighton. Their losses have been to Baylor, Georgia, Creighton, and Villanova. RJ Luis Jr. is the best player for a balanced offense, and they need him to play a big game against the Pirates.

Here are the Seton Hall-St. John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-St. John's Odds

Seton Hall: +20.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1600

St. John's: -20.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. St. John's

Time: 12:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall's defense has been a surprising bright spot, especially given how much the offense has struggled. They allow 69.6 points per game, 46% from the field, and 36.1% from behind the arc. They are also 86th in KenPom in adjusted defense with a rating of 103.

This frontcourt has been awful and almost non-existent. Coleman has been the best rebounder off the wing, averaging 5.3 per game. Then, Garwey Dual leads the team in blocks with 0.6 per game. Their perimeter defense has been solid overall. Regarding on-ball defense, three players average at least one steal, with Addae-Wusu leading the team as the steals leader, averaging 1.9 per game.

This defense has its hands full in this game because they can't just shut down a balanced St. John's offense. The Red Storm are a solid offense, but the Pirates should have minimal success on this side of the court.

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall's offense has easily been the worst in the Big East this season. They score 62.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 39.8%, and have a three-point percentage of 31.7%. This offense is also one of the worst in KenPom in adjusted offense, with a 99.9 rating.

Three Pirates are averaging over double digits, with Isaiah Coleman being the most trustworthy and consistent scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game. Dylan Addae-Wusu also leads the team in three assists per game. It is also worth noting that they are only averaging 11 assists per game as a team, further proving how much they have struggled.

This offense will have a giant challenge against this St. John's defense. The Red Storm have the best defense in the Big East and should completely lock down the Pirates in this game.

St. John's offense has been one of the better offenses in the Big East this season. The team scores 78.6 points per game, makes 44.9% of its field goals, and makes 30.2% of its three-pointers. They have the 72nd-ranked offensive rating on KenPom, at 114.2.

Three Red Storm players are averaging over double digits this season, showing some of the balance on this offense. RJ Luis Jr. is the scoring leader and the best player on this offense, averaging 17.7 points per game. The Red Storm are also great at moving the ball, averaging 15.7 assists per game, and Kadary Richmond is the team leader in assists, averaging five per game, and has been a great floor general for the Red Storm.

This offense excels thanks to its quick pace and balance across the roster. Luis Jr., Richmond, and Zuby Ejiofor make this offense go. Rick Pitino has this offense humming this year, and they should find success against Seton Hall despite the Pirates playing okay defense.

St. John's defense has been even better than its offense. The Red Storm allow 65.8 points per game, 39.7% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. In KenPom, they have the second-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency rating at 89.

They are dominant off the glass, averaging 40.7 rebounds per game, 13th in the country. Ejiofor has emerged as the best player in the frontcourt and leads the team in rebounds and blocks with eight and 1.5 per game, respectively. Regarding on-ball defense, they have been stifling and incredible. Five Red Storm players are averaging at least one steal, and Richmond is the best perimeter defender, averaging two per game.

St. John's has the depth and athletes to completely shut down the Pirates' lifeless offense. They are great and won't let Seton Hall do much.

Final Seton Hall-St. John's Prediction & Pick

Seton Hall can't do much on offense, and St. John's has one of the best defenses in the country. Ultimately, the Red Storm will shut down the Pirates and score enough on offense. St. John's wins and covers at home.

Final Seton Hall-St. John's Prediction & Pick: St. John's -20.5 (-105)