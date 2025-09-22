ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 7 continues with a fight between Sofia Montenegro and Jeisla Chaves in the women's flyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Montenegro-Chaves prediction and pick.

Sofia Montenegro (6-1) rides a three-fight winning streak into Week 7, including a unanimous decision over Anyela Perez and a first-round TKO of Jhovanna Ruiz. Montenegro looks to get her seventh pro win and secure her UFC contract when she takes on Jeisla Chaves on this week's episode of the Contender Series.

Jeisla Chaves (5-0) enters Week 7 undefeated, finishing three of her five opponents by TKO, including a third-round stoppage of Rebeca Sousa and a unanimous decision win over Marcela Silva. She has yet to taste defeat, flashing strong striking and relentless pressure and looks to continue her dominance with a contract-winning performance over Sofia Montenegro this Tuesday night.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Sofia Montenegro-Jeisla Chaves Odds

Sofia Montenegro: -215

Jeisla Chaves: +165

Over 2.5 Rounds: -140

Under 2.5 Rounds: +110

Why Sofia Montenegro will win

Last Fight: (W) Demara Vargas – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Sofia Montenegro brings a well-rounded game and valuable big-cage experience into this Week 7 contender showdown. Having rebounded impressively after her lone loss, she now rides a win streak, demonstrating improved striking defense and more composed shot selection against dangerous punchers—an asset when facing the aggressive Jeisla Chaves.

Montenegro’s grappling is polished, with slick submission entries and transitions, allowing her to turn the tide when under pressure. Against an undefeated power striker like Chaves, Montenegro’s clinch game and ability to tie up in close-quarters exchanges will help negate Chaves’s forward momentum and sap the Brazilian’s explosiveness over three rounds.

Montenegro excels at adapting mid-fight, using her jab and lateral movement to frustrate opponents and avoid brawls. If she can keep the fight at range and force Chaves into extended exchanges, her technical edge and cardio should become key factors as the rounds pile up.

Should Chaves tire in the later rounds or overextend in search of a finish, expect Montenegro to capitalize with takedowns or clinch control, narrowing the margin for error. Her composure and experience against tough opposition give her the edge to hand Chaves her first professional loss on Tuesday night.

Why Jeisla Chaves will win

Last Fight: (W) Rebeca Sousa – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Jeisla Chaves enters Week 7 with a perfect record and clear fight-ending power, having finished four of her six victories by TKO. Her relentless striking pressure and ability to overwhelm opponents early set her apart in a division where finishing ability is rare, giving her a major psychological edge over Montenegro.

Montenegro has become more defensively responsible since her lone loss but has yet to face a striker as dynamic and aggressive as Chaves. Chaves’s forward movement and high-volume combinations could force Montenegro into retreat, disrupting her rhythm and making it difficult for her to implement a distance-based game plan.

If Montenegro looks to grapple or clinch, Chaves has shown sturdy takedown defense and explosive hips, often answering wrestling attempts with aggressive counters. That ability to keep the fight standing ensures Chaves’s best weapons—her hands and elbows—remain the focal point.

As the bout wears on, Chaves’s fight pace and output could exhaust Montenegro, creating opportunities for a late-round finish. If she maintains her aggression, punishes Montenegro’s mistakes, and trusts her striking, Chaves could extend her unbeaten streak with another highlight victory on Tuesday night.

Final Sofia Montenegro-Jeisla Chaves Prediction & Pick

Jeisla Chaves versus Sofia Montenegro shapes up to be one of the most intriguing bouts on Week 7 of the Contender Series. Chaves brings a combination of undefeated confidence and genuine knockout power, having finished four of her six wins by TKO, and applies constant forward pressure that breaks less durable opponents.

However, Montenegro’s all-around game and big-fight experience could be the deciding factors. With a current three-fight win streak, Montenegro has shown marked improvements in striking defense and composure under heavy fire, allowing her to weather early storms from aggressive strikers like Chaves.

If Montenegro utilizes her jab, lateral movement, and clinch entries, she can disrupt Chaves’s aggressive rhythm and draw the fight into the later rounds where her technical edge and cardio become decisive. Chaves’s best shot is an early finish, but if the fight extends, Montenegro’s ability to adapt mid-fight gives her more options and higher likelihood of banking rounds.

Expect Montenegro to absorb some early adversity but gradually turn the contest in her favor through cage craft and grappling. Montenegro survives the blitz and outpoints Chaves en route to a hard-fought decision, securing a UFC contract on Tuesday night.

Final Sofia Montenegro-Jeisla Chaves Prediction & Pick: Sofia Montenegro (-215), Over 2.5 Rounds (-140)