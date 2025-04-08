ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Chase Center in a Western Conference clash. Golden State, currently sixth in the standings, is pushing to secure an automatic playoff spot and has been in strong form as of late. Stephen Curry leads the charge with 24.4 points and 6.1 assists per game, while Draymond Green anchors the defense. The Spurs, on the other hand, are out of playoff contention and missing key players like Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. Despite Devin Vassell’s scoring ability, San Antonio’s defensive struggles (116.7 points allowed per game) make this a tough matchup against Golden State’s efficient offense. Expect the Warriors to dominate at home.

Here are the Spurs-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Warriors Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +15 (-108)

Moneyline: +810

Golden State Warriors: -15 (-112)

Moneyline: -1350

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs have a strong case to cover the spread or even pull off an upset against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. While the Spurs are eliminated from playoff contention, they’ve shown resilience in recent games, including a narrow 114-113 loss to Cleveland where Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes combined for 47 points. San Antonio’s offense averages 114.3 points per game, slightly higher than Golden State’s 113.0, and their efficiency in field-goal percentage (46.49%) could help them keep pace with the Warriors. Additionally, veteran Chris Paul’s playmaking (7.6 assists per game) provides stability against Golden State’s aggressive defense.

The Warriors, despite their playoff positioning, have struggled with consistency, as evidenced by their recent 106-96 loss to Houston. Their reliance on perimeter shooting remains a double-edged sword; while Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are elite scorers, Golden State ranks fourth-worst in midrange field-goal percentage, which could be exploited by San Antonio’s defensive schemes. The Spurs also have size in the paint with Charles Bassey and Jeremy Sochan, which could challenge Golden State’s rebounding edge. If San Antonio can limit turnovers and capitalize on their offensive efficiency, they are well-equipped to cover the spread against a Warriors team that has shown vulnerability in recent outings.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are poised to win and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, thanks to their superior form and defensive prowess. Golden State is riding momentum coming into this matchup, including a dominant 148-106 victory over the Spurs on March 30. Stephen Curry leads the charge with 24.4 points per game, while Draymond Green anchors a defense ranked eighth in points allowed per game (110.7). The Warriors’ ability to force turnovers and limit opponents’ efficiency from both inside and beyond the arc gives them a significant edge against San Antonio’s struggling offense.

The Spurs, decimated by injuries to Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, have been in a recent losing slump and rank 25th in defensive rating. They’ve allowed an alarming 123.1 points per game in March, with opponents shooting 50.8% from the field. While rookie Stephon Castle has shown promise, San Antonio’s reliance on him highlights their lack of depth. The Warriors’ elite three-point shooting (15.4 threes per game) and home-court advantage at Chase Center make it difficult for the Spurs to keep pace. With Golden State fighting for playoff seeding, expect them to maintain their focus and cover the spread comfortably.

Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors are expected to win and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Golden State is in excellent form as they push to secure playoff positioning. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler's scoring and playmaking, combined with Draymond Green’s defensive leadership, give the Warriors a significant advantage on both ends of the floor. Their elite three-point shooting (15.4 threes per game) and ability to force turnovers will likely overwhelm a Spurs team that has struggled defensively, allowing 123.1 points per game in March.

San Antonio, already eliminated from playoff contention, has shown flashes of promise from players like Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan but lacks the depth and experience to compete with Golden State’s firepower. The Spurs’ 25th-ranked defense will have difficulty containing Curry and Butler, especially at Chase Center, where the Warriors have been dominant. Expect Golden State to win decisively and cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -15 (-112), Over 232 (-110)