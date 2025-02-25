ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between St. John's and UCF. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-Butler prediction and pick.

The No. 7 St. John's Red Storm (24-4, 15-2 BIG EAST) visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 BIG EAST) on Wednesday night with a chance to clinch a share of the Big East regular-season title. Rick Pitino's squad has been dominant, winning 13 of their last 14 games and boasting a perfect 17-0 home record. RJ Luis Jr. leads the Red Storm, averaging 17.4 points per game. Butler, despite their struggles, has won four of their last five and shoots an impressive 37.4% from three-point range. The key for Butler will be limiting turnovers, as they committed 21 in their previous 70-62 loss to St. John's in January.

Here are the St. John's-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Butler Odds

St. John's: -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -285

Butler: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch St. John's vs. Butler

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 7 St. John's Red Storm (24-4, 15-2 BIG EAST) are poised to continue their dominant run when they face the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 BIG EAST) on Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Rick Pitino's squad has been on a tear, winning 13 of their last 14 games and boasting a perfect 17-0 home record. The Red Storm's success stems from their balanced offensive attack, with players like Deivon Smith, Kadary Richmond, and Zuby Ejiofor consistently contributing double-digit performances. St. John's defensive prowess, ranking second in the nation in efficiency, will be a significant factor against a Butler team that has struggled with turnovers, committing 21 in their previous matchup.

Butler's recent improvement, winning four of their last five games, is noteworthy but likely insufficient to overcome the Red Storm's momentum. St. John's has already defeated Butler once this season, securing a 70-62 victory in January4. The Johnnies' ability to close out games strong, as evidenced by their 17-4 run against DePaul last week, will be crucial in a hostile environment. Furthermore, St. John's has proven they can win on the road, with six BIG EAST away victories this season1. With their sights set on a BIG EAST regular-season title and a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, expect St. John's to come out firing on all cylinders, leveraging their superior depth and defensive intensity to secure another conference win against Butler.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is primed to pull off a major upset against No. 7 St. John's on Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs have found their rhythm, winning four of their last five games, including an impressive 84-72 victory over DePaul on Saturday. Pierre Brooks II has been on fire, scoring 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting against DePaul and shooting a scorching 58% from the field over his last six games. Butler's offense has been clicking, scoring at least 80 points and shooting over 50% from the field in all six of their Big East wins this season. The Bulldogs' three-point shooting has been particularly lethal, with Finley Bizjack shooting an incredible 55% from beyond the arc over the last nine games.

St. John's, despite their impressive record, has shown vulnerability on the road and may struggle with Butler's efficient offense. The Bulldogs are committing only 13.9 fouls per game, ranking 16th nationally in that category, which could limit St. John's opportunities at the free-throw line3. Butler's defense has also been stout, holding opponents to just 30.4% from three-point range, leading the Big East and ranking 34th nationally. With the home crowd behind them and momentum on their side, Butler's balanced attack led by Brooks, Bizjack, and Jahmyl Telfort should be able to exploit St. John's defensive weaknesses and secure a statement victory that could reignite their postseason hopes.

Final St. John's-Butler Prediction & Pick

The No. 7 St. John's Red Storm are set to face the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. St. John's enters the game with significant momentum, having won 13 of their last 14 games and boasting the nation's second-best defensive efficiency. The Red Storm's balanced offensive attack, led by Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond, should prove challenging for Butler's defense. However, Butler has shown recent improvement, winning four of their last five games. The Bulldogs' offense has been clicking, scoring at least 80 points in all six of their BIG EAST wins this season. Pierre Brooks II's hot shooting and Finley Bizjack's three-point accuracy could keep Butler competitive. Despite Butler's home-court advantage, St. John's superior depth and defensive prowess should ultimately prevail. Expect a close first half before the Red Storm pulls away at the end covering the spread on the road Wednesday night.

Final St. John's-Butler Prediction & Pick: St. John's -7.5 (-102), Under 148.5 (-110)