It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Stanford-Louisville prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Stanford-Louisville.

The Louisville Cardinals enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 2 seed in Charlotte. Few if any people who follow ACC basketball predicted this outcome before the season began in early November. More than being a No. 2 seed in the ACC, the Cardinals went 18-2 in the league. It's true that the ACC had a down year and that a lot of teams underachieved. Still, an 18-2 conference record is a spectacular achievement for a program which was down in the dumps one year ago. Louisville lost to Duke, so that was an expected loss. Louisville essentially went 18-1 in non-Duke games, nearly perfect. This is why Pat Kelsey was rightly named ACC Coach of the Year. Duke's Cooper Flagg was Player of the Year, but Kelsey thoroughly deserved the COY honor over Duke's Jon Scheyer.

Now we get to see how Kelsey and the Cardinals perform in a tournament setting. Will Louisville maintain momentum or lose its edge just before the NCAA Tournament? It's an intriguing question for this ACC Tournament quarterfinal game in Charlotte.

Here are the Stanford-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

ACC Tournament Odds: Stanford-Louisville Odds

Stanford: +10.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +450

Louisville: -10.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -630

Over: 143.5 (-114)

Under: 143.5 (-106)

How to Watch Stanford vs Louisville

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Louisville Cardinals have had a great season, but they have feasted on a weak ACC. Stanford got past a tough test against Cal on Wednesday in the first round. Having come through that challenge, Stanford should be freshly confident and — with nothing to lose — can play freely. Louisville, on the other hand, might be a little flat in a neutral-court environment. The Cardinals might also get caught looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament. It's not as though this ACC Tournament is hugely important to them. They are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding, but they're not going to be a top-four seed. The urgency attached to the moment simply won't be great for Louisville, and that should enable Stanford to keep this close and cover the double-digit spread.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

The fact that Stanford just did win a game could be a benefit to the Trees, but Louisville is also fresh and rested and could be able to wear down Stanford as this game moves along. Louisville has been a strong second-half team this season, so if the Cardinals aren't covering the spread at halftime, that could change in the second half. Louisville has won plenty of games by double-digit margins this season. UL just needs to win by 11 or more to cover here. That's very possible.

Pat Kelsey has done a phenomenal job with this team. Louisville's focus, defensive energy, and overall commitment have been high over the course of the season. An 18-2 conference record speaks for itself. Stanford hasn't come remotely close to matching that same standard. There is a considerable gap between these teams. Louisville beat Stanford by 20 just before the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals could win by nine fewer points and still cover. They have some margin for error here.

Final Stanford-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Stanford, but we reiterate the point about not trusting inferior teams with spreads against superior teams. Maybe wait for a second-half in-game bet.

Final Stanford-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Stanford +10.5