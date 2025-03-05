ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Stanford-Notre Dame prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Stanford-Notre Dame.

The Stanford Cardinal and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are part of an Atlantic Coast Conference which might get only three NCAA Tournament teams this year. It has been an ugly scene in the ACC over the past week, with Wake Forest and Pitt clearly crashing out of NCAA tourney contention and playing their way cleanly off the bubble in the wrong direction. SMU is barely still alive after escaping Syracuse on Tuesday night, but the Mustangs need at least three more wins before Selection Sunday to have any real chance at an at-large bid. North Carolina will need to beat Duke this coming weekend to have any shot at an at-large bid. If the Tar Heels lose that game to a powerful Duke squad, they will need to win the ACC Tournament or at least get to the final to make the NCAA Tournament. It has been a nightmare season for the ACC. Stanford has done okay in the league, but when you realize that the ACC has been historically weak, having a moderately good ACC record doesn't really count for much. It will be fascinating to see how these two teams and the rest of the ACC are able to bounce back next season, because this season was one of the most forgettable in the ACC's distinguished basketball history.

Here are the Stanford-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Notre Dame Odds

Stanford: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -105

Notre Dame: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stanford vs Notre Dame

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Why is Stanford not the favorite in this game? You can see in the posted lines above that Stanford's moneyline price is lower than Notre Dame's moneyline price. Maybe this line will be bet up in Stanford's direction in the hours before the game begins, but right now, you can get the Stanford moneyline for an amazingly low price. It's a lot like the Georgia-South Carolina game on Tuesday, in which UGA was priced as the slight moneyline underdog before some late money came in on the Dawgs. That UGA-South Carolina game was priced by the markets as basically being a pick' em, and Georgia won comfortably. Stanford is in that same basic position compared to Georgia, so you should jump on Stanford here against a not-very-good Notre Dame side. Stanford just did beat SMU to deal the Mustangs a big setback on the bubble in their pursuit of an NCAA bid. SMU went into South Bend not that long ago and absolutely crushed Notre Dame. Stanford should be at least a 2.5-point favorite, but the markets don't see it that way. You should be all over Stanford here.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is playing one of the last home games of the season. There will be a “rally around the flag” mentality for this team, which will want to make a final big statement before the ACC Tournament and a very important offseason for coach Micah Shrewsberry. Stanford is not strong enough to warrant a higher level of respect. The markets have this game priced appropriately.

Final Stanford-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Yes, the markets have this game wrong. You should jump on the Stanford moneyline.

Final Stanford-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Stanford moneyline