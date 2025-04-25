ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars will attempt to take a 3-1 lead as they face the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Best-of-7 First-Round Series on Saturday at Ball Arena. It will be a fun night in Denver as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Stars-Avalanche Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Stars beat the Avalanche 2-1 in overtime in Game 3, taking another game in the extra session. Ultimately, they held the line and managed to win again, thanks to a Tyler Seguin game-winning goal. Now, they hope to take a 3-1 lead back to Dallas.

Here are the Stars-Avalanche Game 4 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Stars-Avalanche Game 4 Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +155

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Stars vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TBS, truTV, Max, and SportsNet

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

Miro Heiskanen might be back for Game 4, and that would be a huge boon for a team that is also missing Jason Robertson. Still, the Stars have made the most of what they have. After bumbling completely in Game 1, they have adjusted and played tighter hockey, which has propelled them and allowed them to take the 2-1 lead.

Jamie Benn delivered the power-play goal that tied the game. Next, the Stars did enough to force overtime before Seguin hit the game-winning goal. But it was Mikko Rantanen, the former Avalanche superstar, who set up the game-winning goal by carrying the puck into the offensive zone. zone, and it would pay off in a big way, as he got his first point of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the best time possible.

The Stars could still use more offense. Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz both must do more. Ultimately, neither got on the stat sheet in this game. The offense fired 28 shots at the net. Furthermore, they won 47 percent of their faceoffs and went 1 for 3 on the power play. No, it was not a perfect performance. But the Stars did enough to win this game. Now, they hope to do more.

Jake Oettinger was exceptional, making 27 saves and allowing just one goal. Amazingly, the defense in front of him played at an elite level, checking sticks and killing all six penalties. The defense also leveled 34 hits and blocked 21 shots.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can get more offensive production from Rantanen and the rest. Then, the defense must continue to play tight, and not allow Nathan MacKinnon to burn them.

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Gabriel Landeskog returned to the ice for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup. Remarkably, what seemed impossible became a possibility as the superstar returned after a long battle with a serious back injury. But he was relatively quiet in this game. Additionally, MacKinnon, Martin Necas, and Cale Makar also struggled. Brock Nelson also could not convert on any chances.

The Avs fired 28 shots at the net and won 53 percent of the faceoffs. Furthermore, they whiffed on six power-play chances. Whenever they were on the power play, they looked skittish, constantly passing it without anyone getting a good shot. Usually, the plan is for Makar to swing it to MacKinnon, who either shoots it or passes to Necas for the one-timer. But none of that transpired at all.

MacKenzie Blackwood played well, making 26 saves and allowing just two goals. However, his critical mistake came in the third period, when he allowed the game-tying goal on the penalty kill. The defense still leveled 46 hits and blocked 18 shots, but it was not enough.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can set up good shooting chances and convert on the power play. Then, they must defend the net better and avoid taking penalties.

Final Stars-Avalanche Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Stars and Avalanche were in this exact situation one year ago. After the Avalanche won Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Stars, they lost Games 2 and 3. Then, they lost Game 4 at home, before stealing Game 5 on the road, before succumbing to the Stars at home in Game 6. Now, they are down 2-1 again with Game 4 at home. Will history repeat itself?

The Avalanche look tired, almost drained. They stumbled early in Game 3, and were outshot and outplayed. They also held a 1-0 lead for a while, thanks to their goalie. But they couldn't hold it. I think the Stars will give them trouble again, and this game will also be as close as Game 3 was. The Stars cover the spread on the road.

Final Stars-Avalanche Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-162)