The Suns have been struggling, while the Grizzlies are playing like one of the best teams in the NBA. The Suns need this win more, but the Grizzlies have been more trustworthy. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Suns might be the most disappointing team in the NBA this season. They sit at 27-30 despite having stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, and they have lost five of their last six games. The Suns desperately need this win against a Grizzlies team that has been dominant all season. This type of win would wake them up and get things moving.

The Grizzlies are 37-20 but have lost three of four games. This team hinges on what Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can do as a duo, but the rest of the roster is filled with talent and depth. Despite their recent struggles, they can get a big win against a Suns team with talent but struggling with consistency. This would be a quality win to get back on track.

Here are the Suns-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Grizzlies Odds

Phoenix Suns: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Memphis Grizzlies: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 244 (-110)

Under: 244 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/AZFamily

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' offense has been good but should be much better than it is. They are 14th in points per game at 113.2, 11th in field goal percentage at 47.4%, and fifth in three-point shooting at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Five Suns are averaging over double digits. Durant has been the best player on offense, scoring 26.9 points per game. Booker is just behind with 26.1 points per game. Booker is also the best passer on the team, averaging 6.7 assists per game. This team also averages 27.4 assists per game, which is good but should be much better for an offense with so much talent.

Booker and Durant make this entire offense go, and they get a solid matchup against a defense they can take advantage of. They should score in this game, but it won't be easy.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' defense has been highly inconsistent all season and has struggled to play well. They are 20th in points allowed, at 115.3 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage allowed, 46.2%, and 16th in three-point field goal percentage defense, 35.9%.

Since Jusuf Nurkic was traded, Nick Richards has been the leading rebounder in Phoenix, averaging 9.6 per game. Durant is the block leader, averaging 1.4 per game. This frontcourt has gotten better since the deadline. Their perimeter defense has stayed consistent overall. Three Suns are averaging at least one steal, and Beal and Booker are tied for the team lead in steals, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Suns have the athletes on paper to play good defense, but they have been up and down all season. The Grizzlies might have the best offense in the NBA, so they should have no issues against this defense.

The Grizzlies' offense has arguably been the best in the NBA all season. They are second in scoring, averaging 122.8 points per game, sixth in field-goal percentage at 48.2%, and eighth in three-point shooting at 37.2% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Grizzlies are averaging more than double digits in scoring. Jackson has been the most dominant player on offense, leading the team in scoring with 22.8 points per game. Morant is second in scoring with 20.5 points per game and leads the team in assists with 7.4 per game.

Jackson and Morant make this offense go, and both should be healthy in this matchup after the break. Desmond Bane is another player to watch as a shooter off the wing for this offense. This is a great trio where Morant is the engine, Jackson is a versatile big man, and Bane has proven he can be a great shooter. They should find success against the Suns' defense in this matchup.

The Grizzlies' defense has been a step behind their offense. They are 23rd in points allowed at 116 per game, third in total field-goal percentage at 45.1% from the field, and fifth in three-point percentage defense at 34.8% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been a massive strength this season. Zach Edey is the team leader in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game. Two players average at least one block, and Jackson is the team leader with 1.7 per game. This perimeter defense has also been a big key overall, with five players averaging at least one steal. Jackson leads the team with 1.3 per game.

The Grizzlies will have issues against the Suns on offense, but they have enough depth to slow them down. It also helps that the game is in Memphis. Jackson is the key to this defense.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

These two teams have been struggling recently. Still, the Grizzlies are the better all-around team and are at home. The Grizzlies win and cover against the Suns.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)