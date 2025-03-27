ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves promises to be an exciting clash. The Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards' 27.3 points per game, host the Suns at Target Center. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will spearhead Phoenix's offense. The Suns have struggled defensively, allowing 115.6 points per game, while Minnesota excels in three-point shooting. The Timberwolves' strong defense, which allows just 109.3 points per game, will be crucial in containing the Suns' potent offense. This game could be a high-scoring affair, with both teams looking to secure a crucial win in the competitive Western Conference.

Here are the Suns-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Timberwolves Odds

Phoenix Suns: +8 (-115)

Moneyline: +240

Minnesota Timberwolves: -8 (-105)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have a strong chance to cover the spread and potentially secure a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Despite their current record of 35-38, the Suns boast a formidable offensive trio in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Booker, averaging 25.7 points per game, ranks ninth in the league in scoring, while Durant's versatility and Beal's recent hot streak add significant firepower to the Suns' attack. The Suns' prowess in three-point and midrange shooting could prove crucial against the Timberwolves' defense, which has shown inconsistencies in their recent 2-3 stretch both straight up and against the spread. Moreover, with Durant fully available for this matchup, unlike in one of their previous encounters this season, the Suns have an additional edge that could swing the game in their favor.

While the Timberwolves hold an 8-point advantage as favorites, the Suns' desperation for a win as they fight for their playoff lives makes them an attractive bet. The return of Anthony Edwards from suspension adds an X-factor to the Timberwolves' lineup, but his need to control his emotions could potentially impact his performance. The Suns' ability to exploit Minnesota's weaknesses, particularly their struggles with ball security (ranking 10th in turnovers) and inconsistent scoring, could be the key to covering the spread or pulling off an outright win. If Phoenix can capitalize on these vulnerabilities while leveraging their offensive strengths, they stand a solid chance of outperforming expectations and challenging the Timberwolves on their home court.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to secure a victory and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns in Friday's matchup. The Timberwolves have been on an impressive run, winning eight of their last ten games, including a convincing 116-98 victory over the Suns earlier this month. This recent success has propelled Minnesota to a 40-31 record, solidifying their position in the Western Conference playoff race. The team's offensive efficiency has been remarkable, boasting an offensive rating of 115.6, which ranks 10th in the league. Led by the dynamic Anthony Edwards, who has been consistently scoring over 25 points per game, the Timberwolves' offense has been firing on all cylinders. Their ability to spread the floor and knock down three-pointers, evidenced by their 37.9% three-point shooting percentage (5th in the NBA), will be crucial in stretching the Suns' defense.

Defensively, the Timberwolves have been equally impressive, with a defensive rating of 111.5, good for 6th in the league. This defensive prowess, combined with their home-court advantage at Target Center, where they've been particularly strong, gives them a significant edge. The Timberwolves' balanced attack, featuring contributions from players like Julius Randle, who recently scored a team-high 20 points, and Donte DiVincenzo, who has been consistently reaching double figures off the bench, provides multiple offensive threats that the Suns will struggle to contain. With their momentum, defensive solidity, and offensive firepower, the Timberwolves are well-positioned to not only win but also cover the spread against the Suns, continuing their push for a higher playoff seed in the competitive Western Conference.

Final Suns-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are favored by 8 points against the Phoenix Suns in this crucial matchup. While the Suns have been four out of their last five games, they are coming off a massive lopsided 30-point loss to the reigning and defending champions the Boston Celtics. Anthony Edwards' explosive scoring ability, coupled with Rudy Gobert's defensive presence, should prove challenging for the Suns. However, the trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal makes Phoenix a formidable opponent. Ultimately, the Timberwolves' stronger defense and recent success against the Suns (winning two out of three matchups this season) suggest they will likely win and cover the spread at home Friday night.

Final Suns-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -8, Over 224.5 (-110)