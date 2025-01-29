ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse Stanford prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Syracuse Stanford.

The Stanford Cardinal and the Syracuse Orange are in very different positions.

Stanford has a first-year head coach who seems likely to succeed. Kyle Smith came from Washington State as a highly-regarded hire. He wanted to coach at Stanford because the world-class medical care offered by the university can uniquely help his teenage son, who has autism. Stanford received a coach who had just taken Washington State to the NCAA Tournament, something which has rarely happened in college basketball history. Smith was just the fifth coach in WSU men's basketball history to take the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament. He was just the third coach to win an NCAA Tournament game for the Cougars. He was the second coach in the past 31 years to guide Wazzu to March Madness. Basketball success is rare in Pullman, but Smith cracked the code and established himself as a well-above-average coach with a chance to be great. We are seeing that greatness emerge in Year 1 on The Farm.

Stanford is 14-6 through 20 games, 6-3 in ACC play. The Cardinal are playing their best ball of the season right now, having won four of five games, including a road win at North Carolina. Stanford is in the upper half of the ACC standings at the end of January and has a chance to be the No. 4 seed at the ACC Tournament in March. It's a testament to Smith's coaching acumen that he is doing this in his first season on the job. If he wins some recruiting and transfer portal battles — and he will be in position to do so, given his early success — Stanford could make its way back to a place where it becomes a strong program again. Stanford was an excellent program for most of a 20-year period from 1989 through 2009 before falling off the map for most of the past 16 years. Kyle Smith might restore order in Palo Alto before too long.

On the other side of this matchup is Syracuse. The Orange have a second-year head coach who is struggling. Adrian Autry was the choice to succeed the legendary Jim Boeheim. It is never easy to be the guy after the guy, and it appears that Autry is just not up for the job. He will probably get a third season, which is entirely understandable. Syracuse would likely not want to give Autry a quick hook, given the enormity of the task he faced. That said, there are no signs that Autry is likely to turn things around. It's the middle of Year 2, and Syracuse is a below-.500 team. The Orange have lost three of their last four games, and in the one game they won, they trailed Notre Dame by almost 20 points at home before scrambling to win. This team is going nowhere, and Autry badly needs to upgrade the roster in the coming offseason.

Here are the Syracuse-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Stanford Odds

Syracuse: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

Stanford: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs Stanford

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is almost 10 points. Stanford is a good team, but the Cardinal are not dominant, either. Stanford winning this game by five to eight points is a very possible outcome.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is much, much better than Syracuse, is playing at home, and is hosting a team making a very, very long cross-country flight to play on a Wednesday night.

Final Syracuse-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Stanford is at least 10 points better than Syracuse right now. Take Stanford.

Final Syracuse-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -9.5