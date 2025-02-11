ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an SEC battle on Tuesday night as Tennessee faces Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Tennessee is 20-4 on the year while sitting 7-4 in SEC play, which is good for fifth place in the SEC. They opened up the season 14-0 before a 73-43 loss to Florida. They would win the next two games, but then lose three of their next four games, including a Tennessee loss to Auburn by just two points. Since then, they have won three straight, and last time out, Tennessee faced Oklahoma. It was tight for the first five minutes of the game, but Tennessee would take off from there. They had a 20-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 70-52.

Meanwhile, Kentucky comes into the game at 16-7 on the year, but just 5-5 in conference play, placing them eighth in the SEC. They started the year strong, going 12-2 with losses to Clemson and Ohio State. They would then fall to Georgia before beating Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Since then, they have lost four of six but did have a win over Tennessee, but also there was a Kentucky loss to Ole Miss. In their last game, Kentucky faced South Carolina. Kentucky would dominate on defense in the first half, leading 33-19. Kentucky would go on to win the game 80-57.

Tennessee: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -130

Kentucky: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked fourth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 33rd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. They are second in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great against the three this year. Tennessee is first in the nation against the three this season.

Chaz Lanier leads the way for Tennessee. He comes into the game with 17.7 points per game this year, while adding 3.4 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and steals this year. Zeigler comes in with 7.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game this year. Further, he is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.5 assists. Finally, Jordan Gainey comes into the game with 10.8 points per game, while adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with eight rebounds per game, while adding 10.7 points and 2.3 assists. He is joined in the front court by Felix Okpara, who is scoring 7.6 points, with 6.4 rebounds per game this year.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is ranked 23rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are second in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 90th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kentucky is dominant on offense this year. They are third in the nation in points per game while sitting 14th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are eighth in assists per game, while sitting ninth in rebounds per game. They also shoot well from three, sitting 22nd in the nation in three-point shooting this year.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky. He comes into the game with 16 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaxson Robinson. Robinson is scoring 13.3 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Finally, Lamont Butler leads the team in assists this year. Butler has 4.7 assists per game while scoring 12.9 points per game, while also adding 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this year.

Amari Williams leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with nine rebounds per game this year. Further, Williams is scoring 10.4 points per game while also adding three assists, and 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Tennessee-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

This game will be a clash of styles. Tennessee is dominant on defense and great against the three. Kentucky is dominant on defense and shoots well from three. Still, the difference between the Tennessee offense and Kentuky's defense may be the difference in this game. Tennessee is 126th in the nation in points per game while sitting 117th in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 282nd in opponent points per game while sitting 92nd in opponent effective shooting percentage. Expect a tight game, but take Tennessee to get the win.

Final Tennessee-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -2.5 (-102)