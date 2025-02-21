ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the SEC face off as Tennessee visits Texas A&M. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Tennessee is 21-5 on the year while sitting 8-5 in SEC play, which is good for sixth place in the SEC. They opened up the season 14-0 before a 73-43 loss to Florida. They would win the next two games but then lose three of their next four games. Since then, they have won four of five games, but the one loss was a Tennessee loss to Kentucky. In their last game, they faced Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt held large leads throughout the game, including a 13-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, Tennessee would make the comeback, winning the game 81-76.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is 20-6 on the year and 9-3 in conference play. That places them in fourth place in the SEC. After an opening loss to UCF, they would win 13 of their next 14 games. Texas A&M would then lose three of their next five but then win five straight before facing Mississippi State last time out. It was a tight first half, but Texas A&M would come away with a one-point lead at the end of the first half, but Texas A&M would struggle in the second half. They would end up losing the game 70-54.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked fifth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 29th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. They are third in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great against the three this year. Tennessee is third in the nation against the three this season.

Tennessee is led by Chaz Lanier. He comes into the game with 17.5 points this year while adding 3.7 rebounds, one assist, and 0.9 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and steals this year. Zeigler comes in with 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game this year. Further, he is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds. Finally, Jordan Gainey comes into the game with 10.6 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 7.8 rebounds per game while adding 10.9 points and 2.2 assists. He is joined in the front court by Felix Okpara, who is scoring 7.6 points with 6.3 rebounds per game this year.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is ranked 18th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 52nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Texas A&M has also been solid on defense this year. They are 26th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 55th in opponent shooting efficiency. They have done a great job at limiting opponent shot opportunities, sitting 37th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game. Further, they have rebounded well, sitting fifth in the nation in rebounds per game.

Texas A&M is led by Wade Taylor IV. He leads the team in both points and assists, coming in with 14.9 points per game and 4.5 assists. Further, he has 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined by Zhuric Phelps. Phelps comes into the game with 14.4 points per game while adding five rebounds, 2.4 assists, and two steals.

In the frontcourt, Andersson Garcia leads the team in rebounding, coming in with 5.7 rebounds per game while scoring 5.2 points with a block. Meanwhile, Pharrel Payne is scoring nine points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Final Tennessee-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been better on the defensive end of the court this year. Tennessee has been one of the best in the nation on defense, while Texas A&M is one of the other top defensive teams. Still, the difference in the two offensive units will decide the game. Tennessee is 129th in the nation in points per game while sitting 105th in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is 153rd in points per game while sitting 279th in shooting efficiency this year. It may be a close game, but take Tennessee in this one.

Final Tennessee-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -2.5 (-105)