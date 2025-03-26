ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State for the Texas Children's Houston Open. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a Texas Children's Houston Open prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Memorial Park Golf Course comes in at 7,465 yards and will play as a par-70. The par-4s come play long, and the greens are not big. That means players have to be able to hit the ball long and accurate. Additionally, the golfers have to find a way to hit greens in regulation. The long irons will be very important this weekend.

Last year, Stephan Jaeger won the event by one stroke over five different golfers, including Scottie Scheffler. Jaeger shot -12 on the weekend, and he went under par in each round. Along with that, he shot -4, -4, and -3 to finish the weekend, which is why he won.

Here are the Texas Children's Houston Open Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Texas Children's Houston Open Odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +350

Rory McIlroy: +650

Aaron Rai: +2800

Wyndham Clark: +3300

J.J Spaun: +3500

Jason Day: +3500

Tony Finau: +3500

Davis Thompson: +3500

Min Woo Lee: +3500

Michael Kim: +3500

Sungjae Im: +4000

Si Woo Kim: +4500

Jacob Bridgeman: +4500

Taylor Pendrith: +4500

Stephan Jaeger: +4500

Maverick McNealy: +5000

Sahith Theegala: +5000

Texas Children's Houston Open Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the best golfer in the world. This is true despite the fact he has yet to win on tour this season. This winless streak could be considered a cold stretch for him, but he has made all five cuts easily. Additionally, Scheffler has finished in the top-25 in all four events. He is a great ball striker, and when his irons are on, he is unbeatable. If he plays well this weekend, he will win the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is back. He is the world No. 2 golfer, and he is playing some of his best golf right now. He has played in four events, and he has won two of them. McIlroy could be starting a Scheffler-type run. He is coming off a PLAYERS Championship victory, and he won at a very tough Pebble Beach course. At the moment he is first in the PGA in strokes gained, fifth in driving distance, and his approach shots are pretty good. With the way he is playing, it would not be surprising to see him win.

Wyndham Clark: Clark had to withdraw from the PLAYERS, but he is back and healthy. He is another player that will absolutely destroy the ball off the tee. He is not the most accurate, but his ability to drive the ball down the fairway is a real asset. With that, the American is 15th in birdie average on Tour. If he is at his best, he will find himself at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday afternoon.

Texas Children's Houston Open Sleeper Picks

Davis Thompson: Thompson is a longshot to win this one, but he has the talent. He is coming off a T10 finish at the PLAYERS, but he has missed two cuts this season. However, he is 16th in strokes gained: off the tee, 35th in driving accuracy, 34th in greens in regulation, and his long irons are pretty good. The putting will hold him back, but if he gives himself some good looks, Thompson should be in a good position to win when the weekend rolls around.

Jake Knapp: Knapp has one of the prettiest swings on tour. He crushes the ball of the tee, and with his irons, but he is not the most accurate right now. Still, he hits the ball far off the tee, he has a pretty good approach game, and his putter can be a massive asset in his bag. He has been pretty inconsistent this season, which is why his odds are so high. However, when Knapp is striking it well, he is one of the best on the PGA Tour. If he has a good stroke this week, he will win the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Texas Children's Houston Open Prediction & Pick

This is a very tough one to call. Rory McIlroy is playing some incredible golf right now, but Scottie Scheffler is hard to bet against. However, winning a golf event is never easy, so someone lower on the odds list winning would not be a surprise. With that in mind, I do like Scottie Scheffler to win his first event this weekend. He drives the ball well, and his iron play is awesome. He is my choice for the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Texas Children's Houston Open Prediction & Pick: Scottie Scheffler (+350)