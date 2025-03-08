ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech-Arizona State.

The Big 12 regular season concludes this weekend, as the conference prepares for its tournament next week. Texas Tech has been one of the better teams in the Big 12 all season long. Coach Grant McCasland was a top defensive coach at North Texas before he came to Lubbock, but he has shown great coaching acumen with this team. He has been able to get some great offensive performances out of the Red Raiders. McCasland has been a great motivator for his team, standing up when he feels his players have been wronged on the court. The most memorable moment of the whole Texas Tech season came in a road game at Houston. A bad call got star player JT Toppin ejected. McCasland flew into a rage and showed how much he cared about the injustice. He didn't lodge mild disagreement; he felt offended and insulted. He got tossed. His players, without him on the bench, proceeded to beat Houston on the road, which remains the only Big 12 loss for the Cougars so far this season. That's a look into the culture Grant McCasland has established at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are going to get a very high seed in March Madness, possibly as high as a 2 seed and very probably a 3 seed. This is a team which can make the Final Four, much as the 2019 team — seeded No. 3 — made a run to the national championship game.

Here are the Texas Tech-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Arizona State Odds

Texas Tech: -11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -670

Arizona State: +11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +470

Over: 151.5 (-105)

Under: 151.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Arizona State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is simply a really good team. The Red Raiders are far better than Arizona State on the raw merits. What adds to the argument for Texas Tech covering the spread here is that Arizona State is dealing with a combination of player discipline (BJ Freeman getting kicked off the team) and injuries which have left ASU hollowed out and lacking in depth. We would add the point that Arizona State scored over 100 points in double overtime in a loss at Texas Tech earlier this season. You can bet — and frankly, you should bet — that Texas Tech will play far, far better defense this time around. Texas Tech should really be able to dig in on defense and completely wear down ASU over the course of 40 minutes, pulling away for a very comfortable win.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun Devils played their best offensive game of the whole college basketball season in their double-OT loss to Texas Tech on the road earlier this season. Playing this game at home, ASU should continue to be able to exploit the Texas Tech defense and score enough to keep this game relatively close. This is Senior Night, the home finale for Arizona State this season. There should be plenty of energy and enthusiasm from the Arizona State side in this game. This will be a battle, and ASU can cover even if losing by 11 points.

Final Texas Tech-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech is a much better team, with more depth, with more quality, and having played poorly the last time it faced ASU. This time, Tech won't play poorly. Take Texas Tech.

Final Texas Tech-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -11.5