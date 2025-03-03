ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Texas and Mississippi State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9, 9-8 SEC) host the Texas Longhorns (16-13, 5-11 SEC) in a crucial late-season matchup at Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday. The Bulldogs, coming off a strong 81-69 victory over LSU, look to solidify their NCAA Tournament position. Josh Hubbard's explosive 30-point performance against LSU showcases Mississippi State's offensive potential7. Texas, struggling after an 83-67 loss to Georgia, aims to bounce back with Arthur Kaluma leading the charge. The Bulldogs' strong home record and defensive prowess could be the difference-maker. Watch for Mississippi State to exploit their inside game and limit Texas' three-point opportunities in what promises to be an intense SEC clash.

Here are the Texas-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Mississippi State Odds

Texas: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +230

Mississippi State: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs. Mississippi State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Longhorns are poised to upset the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, despite their recent struggles. While the Longhorns' 16-13 record may not inspire confidence, they possess the talent and experience to pull off a surprise victory on the road. Max Abmas, the team's leading scorer averaging 17.1 points per game, has the potential to catch fire and take over the game with his sharpshooting ability. Coupled with the inside presence of Dylan Disu, who's averaging 14.9 points and 5.0 rebounds, Texas has a formidable inside-out game that can challenge Mississippi State's defense. The Longhorns' ability to spread the floor and create mismatches could prove crucial in breaking down the Bulldogs' defensive schemes.

Moreover, Texas' experience in big games and their resilience under pressure could be the X-factor in this matchup. Head coach Rodney Terry has shown the ability to make crucial in-game adjustments, which could be pivotal in a close contest. The Longhorns' tough Big 12 schedule has prepared them for high-stakes battles, and they've demonstrated the ability to compete with top-ranked teams throughout the season. If Texas can control the tempo, limit turnovers, and exploit Mississippi State's occasional offensive inconsistencies, they have a real shot at pulling off the upset. With their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging by a thread, expect the Longhorns to play with a sense of urgency and desperation that could catch the Bulldogs off guard and lead to a statement win on the road.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs are poised to secure a crucial victory over the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs, boasting a 20-9 record, have been battle-tested this season with one of the nation's toughest schedules, ranking 5th in strength of schedule. This experience against top-tier competition has prepared them well for this late-season clash. Mississippi State's offensive firepower, led by sophomore guard Josh Hubbard averaging 18.4 points per game10, will be too much for Texas to handle. The Bulldogs' ability to spread the floor and knock down three-pointers, averaging 8.2 made threes per game, will stretch the Longhorns' defense and create scoring opportunities.

Defensively, Mississippi State has been formidable, holding opponents to just 73.1 points per game. Their aggressive style of play, evidenced by a program-record 255 steals this season, will disrupt Texas' offensive rhythm and lead to easy transition baskets. The Bulldogs' home-court advantage cannot be overlooked, as they've posted a strong 10-4 record at Humphrey Coliseum this season. With NCAA Tournament implications on the line, expect Mississippi State to play with a sense of urgency and capitalize on their depth and experience. The combination of Hubbard's scoring prowess, Cameron Matthews' defensive intensity (2.5 steals per game), and KeShawn Murphy's inside presence will prove too much for a Texas team that has struggled on the road this season.

Final Texas-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

In a high-stakes matchup, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are favored to edge out the Texas Longhorns in a closely contested battle. The Bulldogs' home-court advantage and defensive intensity will likely be the deciding factors. Josh Hubbard's scoring ability should shine, while Cameron Matthews' disruptive defense will create problems for Texas. However, expect Max Abmas and Dylan Disu to keep the Longhorns competitive throughout. Mississippi State's superior depth and three-point shooting will ultimately wear down Texas in the second half. Look for the Bulldogs to pull away late, securing a crucial victory covering the spread on their homecourt, bolstering their NCAA Tournament resume and dealing a blow to Texas' postseason hopes.

Final Texas-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State -6.5 (-115), Over 150.5 (-110)