Tennessee looks to advance in the SEC tournament as they face Texas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Texas is 19-14 on the year, and was 6-12 in conference play. That earned them the 13 seed in the conference tournament. They would face Vanderbilt in the first round, upsetting them 79-72. Last time out, they faced Texas A&M. Texas would hold a 33-27 lead at the end of the first half, but Texas A&M would make the comeback to force overtime. In overtime, Texas A&M held the lead, but Texas would come back and force a second overtime. There, Texas would win the game 94-89.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was 26-5 on the year, while going 12-6 in conference play. That gave them the four seed in the SEC tournament. They started the year 14-0 before a loss to Florida. They would then win their next two before falling in three of their next four games. After three more wins in a row, they would fall to Kentucky. Since then, they have won five of their last six games, but Tennessee did fall to Ole Miss by two. In their last game, they faced South Carolina. The game was tied at the end of the first half, but Tennessee would have a strong second half and win the game 75-65.

Texas lost the only meeting with Tennessee this year 74-70.

Here are the Texas-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Texas-Tennessee Odds

Texas: +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +430

Tennessee: -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -600

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is ranked 42nd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Texas has been solid on offense this year. they are 51st in the nation in points per game while sitting 89th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Texas gets to the line well, sitting 43rd in the nation in points off of free throws. Finally, Texas has shot well from three, sitting 61st in the nation in three point percentage.

Tre Johnson leads the way for Texas. He is scoring 20.1 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and one steal. Meanwhile, Jordan Pope is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding two rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Finally, Tramon Mack is scoring 10.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this year.

Arthur Kaluma leads the way in rebounding this year. He comes in with 7.8 rebounds per game while also adding 12.6 points and 1.9 assists per game. Further, Kadin Shedrick is scoring 8.5 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked fifth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 24th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. They are sixth in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting second in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great against the three this year. Tennessee is second in the nation against the three this season.

Chaz Lanier leads the way for Tennessee. He comes into the game with 17.9 points this year while adding 3.9 rebounds, one assist, and 0.9 steals per game. Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and steals this year, joins Lanier in the backcourt. Zeigler comes in with 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game this year. Further, he is scoring 13.1 points per game with three rebounds. Finally, Jordan Gainey comes into the game with 10.9 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, two assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 10.2 points and 2.3 assists. He is joined in the front court by Felix Okpara, who is scoring 7.7 points with 6.3 rebounds per game this year.

Final Texas-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

The Texas offense has two strong points, first is getting to the line, sitting 55th in free throw attempts per game. Still, Tennessee is 40th in opponent free throw attempts. Second, they shoot well from three, but Tennessee is second in the nation against the three this year. Further, Texas is outside the top 150 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, while Tennessee is 32nd in offensive rebounding percentage and 72nd on the defensive side. Take Tennessee in this one.

Final Texas-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -10.5 (-108)