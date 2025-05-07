ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads to Philadelphia for the Truist Championship! This post will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Truist Championship prediction and pick.

This is a new course on tour. The players are going to get a new look at a great course, but they will not know the best way to play some shots like they would at familiar courses. With this being a one-year fill in, the players will all be at a somewhat even playing field when it comes to course knowledge.

The Philadelphia Cricket Club is going to be play pretty hard. It underwent a full redesign recently, and that made it play a little bit tougher. In fact, the Wissahickon Course (the course being played) has the most bunkers of any venue on tour, per pgatour.com. Along with that, there greens are extremely tough. If golfers struggle to hit out of the sand or putt, they will be in for a long round.

The big news coming into this weekend will be Rory McIlroy returning to the tee box. It will be his first individual event since winning the Masters almost a month ago.

Truist Championship 2025 Favorite Picks

Rory McIlroy: Rory is coming off a win at the Masters. He is playing extremely well this season, so the Masters win was not surprise. In fact, McIlroy has already won three times on tour this season. The Irishman has not finished lower than T17 in any event this season. He is driving the ball down the fairway, he is getting birdie looks, and he is sinking putts. With the way he is playing, it would not be a shock to see him win this event.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is the No. 3 golfer in the world for a reason. He has a couple second place finishes this season, but he has yet to crack the winners circle. Still, Morikawa is third in total strokes gained, second in driving accuracy, 11th in greens in regulation, and third in birdie average. Now, he really struggles out of the sand near the greens, but he is usually pretty accurate. If he can keep himself out of the bunkers, Morikawa will finish high on the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas: I think it is safe to say Justin Thomas is officially back. He has made all 10 cuts this season, while finishing in the top 10 five times. Two of those were runner-up placements. Thomas did win the RBC Heritage in his last start, though. He is fourth in total strokes gained, and his putting has been very good. If he continues to putt well, Thomas will win the Truist Championship.

Truist Championship 2025 Sleeper Picks

Russell Henley: Henley won the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also has four other top 10 finishes this season. That includes a T8 finish in his last start at the RBC Heritage. One reason Henley can win the Truist Championship is his ability to hit greens on his second shot and putt the ball well. If he continues to be solid with his irons and putter, there is a great chance for him to win.

Sam Burns: Burns is a longshot for this event. Will he win the Truist Championship? Probably not. Still, it would not be a huge surprise if he was in position to win on Sunday. He finished in fifth place last week, so Burns is swinging it well right now. The best part of the game is his putter. Burns is first in Strokes Gained: Putting. The greens are not going to be easy, but Burns should be able to do good work on them.

Truist Championship 2025 Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun event. It is easy to see McIlroy in the field and just choose him to win. However, I am not sure he will win this one. Instead, I am going to take Collin Morikawa to finally win his first event this weekend at the Truist Championship.

Truist Championship 2025 Prediction & Pick: Collin Morikawa (+1400)