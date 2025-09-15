ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 6 continues with a fight between Thomas Gantt and Adam Livingston in the lightweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Gantt-Livingston prediction and pick.

Thomas Gantt (10-0) storms into Contender Series Week 6, riding a streak of finishes in four of his last five fights, including a first-round TKO over Deven Paulsen and a submission win against Cody Carrillo. Known for blending slick wrestling and heavy ground strikes, Gantt’s finish rate—nine stoppages in ten wins—makes him a dangerous threat against Adam Livingston Tuesday night as he looks to secure his UFC contract.

Adam Livingston (6-0) enters undefeated, riding recent finishes over Hugo Oyarzun by doctor stoppage and Jake Hixenbaugh via first-round TKO. He has four knockout wins and a submission in his six professional appearances, showcasing aggressive forward pressure that he will utilize to secure a win over Thomas Gantt and secure his UFC contract on Tuesday night.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Thomas Gantt-Adam Livingston Odds

Thomas Gantt: -195

Adam Livingston: +150

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Thomas Gantt will win

Last Fight: (W) Deven Paulsen – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (5 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Thomas Gantt enters Week 6 of the Contender Series as the more versatile and proven finisher, blending elite wrestling transitions with vicious ground-and-pound. His experience as an NCAA All-American has translated seamlessly into MMA, allowing him to dictate pace, secure takedowns, and neutralize his opponents’ striking flurries.

Against Livingston, Gantt’s ability to set up shots behind feints and reactive counters can frustrate the aggressive newcomer seeking early damage. He thrives in scramble-heavy environments and is capable of chaining submission attempts from dominant top position, a skillset that Livingston has yet to face at this level.

When momentum shifts, Gantt’s poise helps him weather storms and regroup; he’s exposed few defensive holes during his ten-fight pro run. Even if the action stays upright, Gantt’s pressure, clinch work, and body attacks tend to slow high-paced rivals and open opportunities for late finishes or decisive rounds.

If Livingston cannot land a fight-altering strike in the first frame, expect Gantt to grind out control time, rack up damage, and wear down his opponent over three rounds.

Why Adam Livingston will win

Last Fight: (W) Hugo Oyarzun – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Article Continues Below

Adam Livingston steps into the Contender Series at 6-0, riding creative striking and swarming pressure. His rapid starts, willingness to trade in the pocket, and ability to find angles make him a dangerous threat against the wrestling-centric style of Thomas Gantt.

Livingston’s power and unpredictability are backed by four knockout finishes, giving him confidence to test Gantt’s chin early and punish any reckless takedown attempts. He’s shown the ability to counter grapplers by framing, scrambling, and creating openings for fight-ending strikes—especially as his opponents tire under relentless output.

Should Gantt succeed with his takedowns, Livingston’s offensive guard and submission awareness force constant danger; he’s snatched tap-outs and reversed positions even when things look dire. As the rounds progress, Livingston’s cardio and willingness to push pace have allowed him to break opponents struggling under pressure.

If Livingston can keep Gantt guessing, defend early shots, and capitalize with quick combinations, he could stun the wrestler and secure a knockout or dramatic decision win.

Final Thomas Gantt-Adam Livingston Prediction & Pick

Thomas Gantt versus Adam Livingston on the Contender Series is a fascinating matchup of elite wrestling against explosive striking. Gantt arrives with an NCAA All-American pedigree, a 10-0 record, and a finish-heavy arsenal built on chain wrestling and punishing ground-and-pound. His ability to time takedowns off Livingston’s forward pressure gives him a clear strategic path, especially when hustling his opponent against the cage.

Livingston is a tall, rangy lightweight boasting knockout power in both hands and a solid sprawl that serves him well in open space. If Gantt falters in his takedown attempts, Livingston is capable of ending the fight in a flurry of strikes—his four KO wins prove his ability to capitalize on defensive lapses. However, when corralled, Livingston’s defensive flaws show, and he has struggled under sustained clinch and top control, precisely where Gantt excels.

As the fight progresses, Gantt’s pressure may force Livingston to defend takedowns repeatedly, sapping his explosiveness and restricting his space. While Gantt’s ground game sometimes lacks heavy downward pressure, his float-and-bludgeon style typically wears down his rivals and creates openings for late finishes.

Unless Livingston lands an early bomb, expect Gantt’s wrestling volume and clinch striking to tip the scales in the later rounds. The pick is Gantt by TKO or dominant decision, solidifying his UFC contract after overcoming one of his toughest athletic tests to date.

Final Thomas Gantt-Adam Livingston Prediction & Pick: Thomas Gantt (-195)