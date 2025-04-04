ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as top teams in the West square-off in what could be Playoffs-preview. The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-12) will take on the Houston Rockets (50-27) as the teams conclude their four-game season series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched the Western Conference and have also surpassed their franchise record for wins in the Regular Season. They most recently beat the Detroit Pistons 119-103 to extend their current winning streak to 11 games. They also lead the Houston Rockets 3-1 in meetings this year.

The Houston Rockets have clinched their division and are likely to finish as the two-seed in the Western Conference. They recently trounced the Utah Jazz 143-105, winning eight of their last 10 games. This game will mean something on their home floor as they look to prove themselves as the real contenders in the West.

Here are the Thunder-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Rockets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -270

Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to roll during this 11-game winning streak and everything is clicking for them just at the right time. They're expecting to head into a short break after the Regular Season ends in full health as they look forward to their title aspirations. They've also won their last five consecutive games by at least double-digits, so they're taking care of business and not letting their foot off the gas as the season winds down. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting the finishing touches on an MVP season and they have a great chance to end this season winning out on this streak.

Not only has Shai been able to sit during most fourth quarters this season, but they're also seeing deep bench players like Isaiah Joe step up with a wild 31-point performance just two games ago. The Thunder are widely regarded as the deepest team in the NBA and they're filled top to bottom with capable scorers from anywhere on the floor. As they try to preserve their stars before the Playoffs, expect role players to continue rising to the challenge and putting together solid outings.

Why the Rockets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets will head into this game with a chip on their shoulders having lost three of four meetings to this Thunder team. They've quietly had one of the best seasons in the NBA with 50 wins so far after their 41-win mark a year ago. Alperen Sengun has emerged as a true star for this team this season, playing a Jokic-type role for this team in passing, rebounding, and scoring the ball at an insanely efficient rate.

The Rockets will sport a few capable bench players of their own as Reed Sheppard added 15 points off a 5-7 night from behind the arc in their last game. Amen Thompson is beginning to emerge as one of the best two-way players on this team and if the Rockets continue using him this way, we could be in for a massive breakout performance from the young star come Playoffs time.

Final Thunder-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This will be another exciting matchup between these two teams as the Oklahoma City Thunder have handled the Houston Rockets with two of their wins coming by double-digits. All three of OKC's wins over Houston have taken place in Oklahoma City, however, with the Rockets' only win coming on their home floor. With the same situation in this one, the Rockets could have a solid chance to cover especially considering their 20-19 ATS record at home.

However, the Thunder are a wagon at the moment and it's clear Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to make his final claim for MVP. They're also riding a hot winning streak and other players have been stepping up in droves to help their cause in ending the season on the highest of notes. Given the spread, we like the Thunder to win the game, but we'll back the Rockets at home given their abilty to keep this one close.

Final Thunder-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +6.5 (-108)