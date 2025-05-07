ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers hit the road to take on the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Rockies Projected Starters

Jackson Jobe vs. Chase Dollander

Jackson Jobe (2-0) with a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 24.0 innings pitched, 14 walks, 18 strikeouts, .212 oBA

Last Start: at Houston Astros: No Decision, 4.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14.0 innings pitched, 9 walks, 9 strikeouts, .180 oBA

Chase Dollander (2-3) with a 6.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 25.0 innings pitched, 10 walks, 25 strikeouts, .280 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: Win, 5.2 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 3 starts, 6.75 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14.2 innings pitched, 6 walks, 15 strikeouts, .295 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rockies Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -176

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Rockies.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jackson Jobe has been very good in his true rookie year. The right-hander gives the Tigers a chance to win anytime he takes the mound. In fact, the Tigers have won all five of his starts. He has been doing a great job limiting hits, and he keeps the ball on the ground. With the way Jobe has been throwing this season, Detroit is going to be in a great position to win this game Wednesday night.

The Rockies are the worst offensive team in the MLB this season. They are last in batting average, last in OPS, 28th in walks drawn, they have the most strike outs, and the fewest runs scored. Additionally, the Rockies have the third-highest chase percentage, and the highest whiff percentage. Jobe is not going to have any problem shutting down the Rockies Wednesday night.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chase Dollander is coming off the best start of his career. That is the kind of game he needs to have against the Tigers. Dollander allowed just two hits and one run in his last outing, and that was against a pretty good Atlanta Braves team. Detroit has the sixth-lowest average exit velocity, which is going to work in his favor at Coors Field. If Dollander can have another good start against a good team, the Rockies will keep this game close.

Colorado has to find a way to start hitting the ball better. The good news is Jackson Jobe does have some weaknesses. Firstly, the righty does not get a lot of chases, he does not get a lot of whiffs, and he has a low strikeout rate. Additionally, Jobe has a high walk rate. Yes, Jobe's numbers are good, but his advanced stats suggest a bit of luck on his part. If the Rockies can lay off the pitches out of the zone, they will have success Wednesday night.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are the much better team here. Colorado only has six wins on the season, and I can not get myself to bet on them at all. I think it is going to be that way the whole year. For that reason, I am going to take the Tigers to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-108)