ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Friday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Jazz Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Utah Jazz: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, KJZZ-TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves should not have any trouble putting up points in this game. The Jazz allow 119.4 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. Along with that, Utah allows the fifth-highest three-point percentage, and the most threes made per game. The Jazz are also a team that will get themselves into foul trouble at times while not forcing any turnovers. Minnesota has to take advantage of this weak defense. If the Timberwolves just play their game, they should be able to put up some points and cover the spread.

In the first game with Jazz, the Timberwolves were able to score 138 points. They put up 81 points in the second half alone. As a team, Minnesota shot 59.8 percent from the field, 55.3 percent from beyond the arc (21 made threes), and they finished with 38 assists. The Timberwolves were lights out all night, and it does not come as a huge surprise considering how bad Utah is on defense. I would not expect the Timberwolves to have that kind of shooting night again, but putting up 120-plus points is not out of the realm of possibilities. If they can have a similar night offensively, Minnesota will have no problem covering this spread.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The biggest thing to keep in mind for this game is the Timberwolves will not have their best player available. Anthony Edwards was ejected Thursday night after receiving two technical fouls. That gave him his 16th technical of the season, forcing him to sit out a game. This along with Julius Randle still being eased back means the Timberwolves are without their two best scoring threats. That is something the Jazz can take advantage of. Minnesota is not nearly the same team without Edwards, so the Jazz will have a much better chance to cover the spread with him off the court.

Utah has picked it up defensively in their last three games. They allowed 115 points in a win over the Houston Rockets, 114 points in a loss, and 118 points in a loss. Now, that is not great defense by any means, but it is still better than their season average. When the Jazz allow less than 119 points this season, they are 10-14. That is 10 of their 14 total wins and just 14 of their 44 losses. With Edwards being out for Minnesota, the Jazz should be able to keep the Timberwolves below that point total. In two games without Edwards, Minnesota has scored 114 and 103 points against two subpar teams. If Utah can play better than usual on defense, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Despite Edwards being out, I think the Timberwolves still roll this game. I will take Minnesota to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -3 (-110)