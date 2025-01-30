ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota is coming off a win over the Phoenix Suns. That makes four wins in a row for the Timberwolves. In those four games, Minnesota has been pretty dominant on the defensive end of the court. They are allowing just 105.3 points per game in those four wins. Beating the Suns is a great win, but they were also able to beat the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Dallas Mavericks. Needless to say, the Timberwolves are playing some great basketball heading into this game. If they can keep up the good defense, the Timberwolves will be able to win this game.

Minnesota should be able to put up some points in this game. The Jazz allow the third-most points per game at 118.5 points. With that, Utah allows teams to have the fourth-highest field goal percentage, and make the fourth-most threes in the NBA. Utah also forces the fewest turnovers in the NBA. The Timberwolves should not have any problem taking care of the basketball and making their shots. If Minnesota can do that, they will not only win this game, but win big.

Utah is on a seven-game losing streak heading into this game. In those games, the Jazz have really struggled on both ends of the court. The Jazz are allowing 123.3 point per game during this losing streak. In five of those games, the Jazz have given up 123 points or more. Along with that, the Jazz have been allowing their opponents to shoot 48.6 percent from the floor. This lack of defense from Utah should give the Timberwolves a lot of confidence.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have to take advantage of the Timberwolves lack of scoring. Minnesota has been playing good basketball lately, but their scoring on the season has not been the greatest. In fact, the Timberwolves are scoring the ninth-fewest points in the NBA at 110.4 points, and they shoot just 46.0 percent as a team. The Jazz have to keep the Timberwolves around their season average if they want any chance to cover the spread.

Utah is dealing with some injuries, but their key players should be active. The two biggest are Lauri Markannen and Collin Sexton. These are the two top scorers on the team, and they each shoot the ball decently well. In fact, Sexton shoots 47.9 percent from the field, and over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Markannen is not nearly as good a shooter, but he is the leading scorer and he grabs 6.1 rebounds per game. The Jazz need both Markannen and Sexton to have good games if they are going to end their losing streak on Thursday night.

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are not playing well, and I am not expecting that to change in this game. I will take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -7 (-110)