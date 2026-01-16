The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing off against the Houston Rockets, and they'll probably be without their star player in the matchup. Anthony Edwards has been dealing with a right foot injury, and the team has been cautious over the past few games about him playing. He's listed on the injury report with right foot maintenance, and didn't play in the Timberwolves' last game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Timberwolves were still able to win, and that should give them a reason to be cautious with Edwards. There's no doubt that he wants to play, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Rockets

Edwards is listed as out against the Rockets, and he'll miss his second straight game. The Rockets are on their second game of a back-to-back, as they took a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. They also haven't played well over the past few games, and going up against a team like the Timberwolves won't make things better for them.

With Edwards out, Julius Randle has stepped up as usual, and they're going to need him for as long as he's out.

In all, the Timberwolves have played well this season, and they've continued to do it on both sides of the ball. The offense has stayed afloat with Edwards leading the way, and other players such as Randle, Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rudy Gobert have contributed in some way.

On defense, they're continuing their philosophy of being physical, and it has helped them beat some of the better teams in the league. In their win against the San Antonio Spurs, Edwards showed why he's the guy to go to at the end of the game and was able to get a bucket on Victor Wembanyama.

Hopefully, Edwards doesn't have to miss extended time, and the team is just being careful.