ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 104: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 is heating up and we've brought all our betting predictions and picks for fight-by-fight action throughout the card. 26 fighters will hit the scales ahead of a 13-fight card from the UFC Apex. With moneylines and finishing opportunities everywhere, we'll be taking a look at some value picks with our Top Betting Props of UFC Vegas 104. Check the UFC odds series for our UFC Vegas 104 betting predictions and picks.

The Main Event features a rematch in the Middleweight Division as ranked contenders No. 8 Marvin Vettori of Italy takes on No. 12-ranked Roman Dolidze of Georgia. These two fought back in 2023 with Marvin Vettori picking up a unanimous decision victory. Dolidze has progressed with a 2-1 record since and is making his way to the top-10. Both fighters are set on a collision course once again with the stakes higher than ever.

FIiiiiight weeeeeek! Vettori vs Dolidze is LIVE SATURDAY on @ESPNPlus! #UFCVegas104 pic.twitter.com/MIkbhkajUZ — danawhite (@danawhite) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Co-Main Event features two exciting strikers in the Welterweight Division as Chidi Njokuani takes on Brazil's Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Njokuani is riding a winning streak of two fights while Zaleski looks to notch back-to-back wins and advance into the rankings. Both men have been hungry for a winning streak and the two combine for a potential “Fight of the Night” performance.

Here are the UFC Vegas 104 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 104 Odds: Best Betting Props

Stephanie Luciano Wins by Decision (-175)

Da'Mon Blackshear Wins by Submission (+225)

Kevin Vallejos Wins by KO/TKO (-175)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Stephanie Luciano Wins by Decision (-175) vs. Sam Hughes

Stephanie Luciano impressed greatly during her UFC debut against Talita Alencar. While she's only been fighting professionally since 2019 and hasn't been as active as her opponent, she has all the physical tools for being a very dangerous fighter in this division. She's a complete striker in terms of her kickboxing and does a great job of mixing kicks and attacks with her knees. If she can find her opponent on the back foot and pressure forward, she'll be quick to pile up the damage and chase a finish here.

However, her last three fights have gone to a decision and she'll be facing a very tough opponent in Sam Hughes in this one. Hughes has much more experience and has only been finished twice in her career while facing much better competition. I fully believe Luciano will have the striking advantage here, but she'll need to pace herself and spread her activity over three rounds to be successful. Sam Hughes is a very stern opponent and it will take more than the kitchen sink to get her out of there.

Da'Mon Blackshear Wins by Submission (+225) vs. Cody Gibson

Da'Mon Blackshear has notched his last two UFC wins by submission, earning a “performance of the night” bonus on both occasions. He sometimes struggles against more fluid strikers than himself and he'll have to be wary of the constant jab coming his way from Cody Gibson. It seems as though Blackshear has been more willing to engage in the grappling over his last few fights and he'll have a willing dance partner in Cody Gibson as a skilled grappler himself. Blackshear will benefit from being the more aggressive wrestler as he looks for submission openings through the scrambles.

This should be a relatively close fight given how well-rounded both fights are and they combined for over four takedowns per fight. Blackshear is also the higher-output striker, so expect his punches to come with intention as he looks to try and set up the takedown. This should turn into an ugly fight and we like Blackshear's chances to try up a submission and catch Gibson in a bad spot.

Kevin Vallejos Wins by KO/TKO (-175) vs. SeungWoo Choi

This fight has all the makings of a quick one and SeungWoo Choi has been on the wrong side of some quick finishes over his last few fights. While he's much more experienced compared to the debuting Vallejos, the style and pace at which Vallejos fights is a particularly bad matchup for Choi. Vallejos crowds his opponents and marches forward with boxing head movement, which will serve him well against a fighter like Choi that doesn't enjoy being backed against the cage.

In an all-out brawl, we have to favor the boxing power of Kevin Vallejos to eventually land a devastating shot that turns the lights out. If Choi is able to extend this into the later second and third rounds, he could stand a chance to win on the scorecards if he's fighting effectively at range. Aside from that, this fight will be much of Kevin Vallejos landing big shots and searching for the knockout.