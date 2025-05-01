ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC makes its long-awaited return to Iowa this Saturday, May 3, with a stacked card at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Headlining UFC Fight Night is a pivotal bantamweight showdown between perennial contender Cory Sandhagen and former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Sandhagen, known for his rangy striking and creative movement, enters as a strong favorite thanks to his size, reach, and relentless output. He’ll look to keep the fight at range and use his volume to outwork Figueiredo over five rounds.

Figueiredo, meanwhile, brings knockout power and elite jiu-jitsu, but faces a significant size disadvantage. His best path is to close the distance, land big shots to earn Sandhagen’s respect, and hunt for takedowns where his submission game can shine. Both men are coming off losses and need a win to stay in title contention, raising the stakes for this main event.

The co-main event features unbeaten wrestling phenom Bo Nickal taking on former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder in a compelling middleweight clash. Other main card highlights include Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight firefight, and rising prospects like Montel Jackson and Cameron Smotherman in action. With Iowa’s passionate fanbase and a card packed with high-stakes matchups, expect an electric atmosphere and plenty of drama in Des Moines.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Top Betting Underdogs

Reinier de Ridder: +275

Cameron Smotherman: +110

Quang Le: +114

Reinier de Ridder (+275) vs. Bo Nickal

Reinier de Ridder has all the tools needed to hand Bo Nickal his first professional loss this weekend at UFC Iowa. De Ridder’s extensive championship pedigree from ONE Championship, where he held belts in two divisions, gives him a significant edge in big-fight experience and composure under pressure. While Nickal is a decorated wrestler with an unblemished 7-0 record, his MMA résumé is still developing, and his striking remains a weak point, as seen in his close bout with Paul Craig. De Ridder, meanwhile, has already proven his ability to adapt and thrive against high-level competition, racking up back-to-back UFC submission wins over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland.

Stylistically, de Ridder’s world-class grappling and submission arsenal pose a real threat to Nickal, who has yet to face someone with de Ridder’s blend of size, reach, and mat savvy. If de Ridder can keep the fight standing or force scrambles, he has the striking and jiu-jitsu skills to exploit Nickal’s inexperience outside pure wrestling. With superior MMA experience, a proven track record in championship rounds, and the ability to finish fights from multiple positions, de Ridder is well-equipped to expose Nickal’s vulnerabilities and pull off the upset in Des Moines.

Cameron Smotherman (+110) vs. Serhiy Sidey

Cameron Smotherman has the momentum and style to pull off the upset against Serhiy Sidey at UFC Iowa. Smotherman enters the bout on a four-fight win streak, including a gritty unanimous decision victory over Jake Hadley in his UFC debut, where he showcased impressive striking volume and adaptability under pressure. Averaging 6.25 significant strikes landed per minute, Smotherman consistently outworks his opponents and defends 60% of incoming strikes, making him difficult to hit cleanly. His ability to maintain a high pace and control the distance could neutralize Sidey’s reach advantage and force the Canadian into uncomfortable exchanges.

While Sidey is known for his finishing ability and well-rounded skill set, he has shown vulnerability in close fights, as evidenced by his split-decision loss to Ramon Taveras and a narrow win over Garrett Armfield. Smotherman’s endurance and strategic approach give him an edge in longer bouts, and his proven capacity to adapt on short notice suggests he can handle Sidey’s pressure. If Smotherman can dictate the tempo and keep the fight standing, his superior output and defense should be enough to earn a decision victory and continue his rise in the bantamweight division.

Quang Le (+114) vs. Gaston Bolanos

Quang Le has a clear path to victory against Gaston Bolanos by exploiting Bolanos’s well-documented grappling weaknesses. While Bolanos is a dangerous striker with knockout power, he’s repeatedly struggled when opponents mix in takedowns-he was taken down four times in his last fight and spent significant time controlled on the mat. Le, despite recent setbacks, has shown the ability to blend striking with opportunistic wrestling, and if he commits to a takedown-heavy approach, he can neutralize Bolanos’s Muay Thai offense.

Le’s resilience and willingness to dig deep in tough fights give him an edge in a gritty, drawn-out battle. If he can weather the early striking storm and force Bolanos into grappling exchanges, Le’s versatility and determination should allow him to grind out a decision or find a late finish. Expect Le to press the action, mix levels, and capitalize on Bolanos’s defensive lapses on the ground.