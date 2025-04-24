ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Kansas City returns to the T-Mobile Center this Saturday, promising a night packed with compelling matchups and high stakes across the card. Headlining the event is a welterweight clash between Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry and Brazil’s surging Carlos Prates—a bout that could have major implications for the division’s title picture.

Garry, currently 15-1 and ranked inside the welterweight top 10, looks to rebound from his first professional loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December. Known for his technical striking and composure, Garry has consistently demonstrated why he’s considered a future title contender, notching notable wins over Michael Page and Geoff Neal in the past year. However, he faces a dangerous test in Prates, who enters the main event riding a remarkable 10-fight knockout streak, including recent stoppages of Neil Magny and Li Jingliang. Prates’ aggressive style and finishing ability make him a legitimate threat to Garry’s ambitions, setting up a classic striker’s duel with explosive potential.

The co-main event marks the final chapter in Anthony “Lionheart” Smith’s storied career as he takes on China’s Zhang Mingyang. Smith, a veteran of nearly 60 professional fights, aims to end his run on a high note, but Zhang’s undefeated UFC record and first-round knockout power present a formidable challenge.

The main card also features featherweight action between Giga Chikadze and David Onama, as well as middleweight bouts with Michel Pereira and Abus Magomedov. With rising prospects, seasoned contenders, and a legend’s farewell, UFC Kansas City is set to deliver drama and highlight-reel moments for fight fans.

Here are the UFC Kanas City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Kansas City Top Betting Underdogs

Carlos Prates: +110

Timothy Cuamba: +120

Abus Magomedov: +120

Carlos Prates (+110) vs. Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Prates is primed to defeat Ian Machado Garry this weekend at UFC Kansas City, and several factors make him the favorite in this high-stakes welterweight main event. Prates enters the bout on an extraordinary 11-fight win streak, with 10 of those victories coming by knockout—a testament to his devastating finishing ability and relentless pressure. Unlike Garry, who has recently relied on decision wins and struggled to put away common opponents, Prates dispatched Neil Magny in less than a round, showcasing his power and killer instinct.

Walking off after that KO 😤 2023 DWCS Alum Carlos Prates is on the hunt for another knockout this weekend at #UFCKansasCity 👀 [ LIVE SAT 9pmET on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/GwYAmu9cnH — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Prates’ tactical approach and adaptability further separate him from his peers. He meticulously studies opponents, leveraging video analysis and cross-training to exploit weaknesses and adjust mid-fight. His four-inch reach advantage, combined with a 91% takedown defense rate, allows him to dictate the range and keep the fight standing, where he is most dangerous. Teammates and analysts alike predict Prates will pressure Garry early, targeting his legs and forcing him backward, which could sap Garry’s cardio and open opportunities for a late knockout.

With his blend of fight IQ, physical advantages, and finishing instincts, Carlos Prates is well-positioned to hand Ian Machado Garry another defeat and announce himself as a true title contender at 170 pounds.

Timothy Cuamba (+120) vs. Roberto Romero

Timothy Cuamba is poised to secure his first UFC victory over Roberto Romero this weekend at UFC Kansas City thanks to his well-rounded skill set and superior defensive abilities. While both fighters are searching for their inaugural UFC win, Cuamba stands out as the more complete mixed martial artist. Statistically, Cuamba absorbs far fewer significant strikes per minute (4.38) compared to Romero’s concerning 8.07, and he defends 60% of strikes thrown his way, a notable edge over Romero’s 43% defensive rate.

Cuamba’s striking is efficient, and his wrestling is more reliable; he averages more takedowns per 15 minutes and boasts better takedown defense than Romero. Despite being the underdog, Cuamba has shown resilience and technical improvement in each outing, and his ability to land the more damaging shots should sway the judges in a competitive bout. Expect Cuamba’s all-around game and defensive sharpness to be the difference as he claims a decision win.

Abus Magomedov (+120) vs. Michel Pereira

Abus Magomedov has a strong chance to defeat Michel Pereira at UFC Kansas City due to his elite grappling and significant physical advantages. Magomedov averages over three takedowns per 15 minutes with a 64% success rate, while Pereira was taken down 10 times in his last fight—a clear vulnerability Magomedov can exploit. Additionally, Magomedov boasts a five-inch reach advantage and absorbs fewer significant strikes per minute than Pereira, demonstrating superior defensive skills. If Magomedov imposes his wrestling and controls the pace, he is well-positioned to neutralize Pereira’s flashy striking and secure a statement win.