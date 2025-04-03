ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 105 promises an action-packed night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday, headlined by a pivotal featherweight clash between No. 8-ranked Josh Emmett and the undefeated No. 10-ranked Lerone Murphy. This main event pits Emmett’s devastating knockout power against Murphy’s precision striking and defensive acumen. At 40, Emmett looks to defy the odds and secure another highlight-reel finish, while Murphy aims to solidify his contender status with a signature victory over a proven veteran.

The co-main event features another featherweight showdown as grappling specialist Pat Sabatini takes on Joanderson Brito, a dangerous striker with an 88% finishing rate. This striker-versus-grappler matchup could steal the show, with Brito’s aggression clashing against Sabatini’s elite ground game.

Elsewhere on the main card, heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Martin Buday collide in a battle of top-15 contenders, while middleweight veterans Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert square off in what promises to be a technical chess match. Rising prospects Cortavious Romious and Chang Ho Lee also meet in a bantamweight bout that could showcase future stars of the division.

The prelims are stacked with exciting matchups, including flyweight prospect Luis Gurule debuting against Ode Osbourne, and a high-paced bantamweight clash between Davey Grant and Daniel Santos. The card opens with grappling standouts Vanessa Demopoulos and Talita Alencar in a strawweight bout sure to deliver fireworks.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Pat Sabatini (+195) vs. Joanderson Brito

Pat Sabatini’s path to victory against Joanderson Brito lies in his elite grappling and ability to neutralize Brito’s explosive striking. Sabatini excels at chaining takedowns and maintaining relentless pressure, often overwhelming opponents with his positional control and submission threats. Against Brito, who is known for his concussive power and aggressive pace, Sabatini will likely aim to close the distance early, avoiding prolonged exchanges on the feet where Brito thrives.

Sabatini’s key to success will be his ability to force Brito into grappling exchanges. Brito has shown vulnerabilities in absorbing strikes and defending takedowns, with a 72% takedown defense rate that could be tested by Sabatini’s 3.97 takedowns per 15 minutes. Once on the ground, Sabatini’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt skills will give him a significant edge, as he can transition seamlessly between guard passes and submission attempts. His high submission average (2.0 per 15 minutes) suggests he’ll actively hunt for finishes if the fight hits the mat.

If Sabatini can weather Brito’s early aggression and impose his grappling game, he has a strong chance of either securing a submission or controlling the fight en route to a decision victory.

Gerald Meerschaert (+190) vs. Brad Tavares

Gerald Meerschaert’s clearest route to victory over Brad Tavares lies in his world-class grappling and submission expertise. With 29 career submission wins, including a UFC middleweight record of 11, Meerschaert is a proven finisher on the ground. Against Tavares, who has solid takedown defense but has struggled against high-level grapplers in the past, Meerschaert’s ability to create scrambles and capitalize on openings will be critical.

Meerschaert’s game plan will likely involve pressing Tavares against the cage early to wear him down and set up takedown opportunities. Once on the mat, Meerschaert’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt skills give him a significant edge. Whether it’s through a guillotine, rear-naked choke, or arm-triangle—his most frequent tools—Meerschaert has the versatility to adapt his submissions to his opponent's defenses.

If Meerschaert can avoid prolonged exchanges on the feet, where Tavares holds an advantage with his striking accuracy and defensive awareness, he has a strong chance of securing another submission victory. Look for him to drag Tavares into deep waters and finish late in the fight.

Ode Osbourne (+210) vs. Luis Gurule

Ode Osbourne’s path to victory against Luis Gurule will rely on his dynamic striking and ability to dictate the range of the fight. Known as the “Picasso of MMA,” Osbourne is an unorthodox southpaw with fast, accurate striking and a wide arsenal of weapons, including spinning attacks, flying knees, and heavy leg kicks. Against Gurule, who thrives on forward pressure and high-volume striking, Osbourne’s ability to stay composed and use his reach advantage (likely significant given his 5’7” frame) will be crucial.

Osbourne will likely aim to frustrate Gurule by using lateral movement and counter-striking to capitalize on openings created by Gurule’s aggressive style. His check right hook and combinations are particularly effective at exploiting opponents who overcommit. Additionally, Osbourne’s underrated Brazilian jiu-jitsu could come into play if Gurule attempts to grapple or clinch.

If Osbourne can maintain distance, avoid being overwhelmed by Gurule’s pace, and land clean counters, he has a strong chance of earning a decision or even a finish via strikes.