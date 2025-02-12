ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Portland Trail Blazers stay on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Nuggets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +380

Denver Nuggets: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: KATU 2.2, Altitude Sports

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland should be able to put up some points. They scored 117 points in their loss on Monday, which is usually a pretty good amount. The Nuggets allow the seventh-most points per game in the NBA at 115.8 points. Along with that, the Nuggets allow teams to shoot the second-most shots in the NBA. Portland has to get their shots up in this game. If they can shoot a decent percentage, and put up some points, the Trail Blazers will have a chance to cover the spread.

Portland has to find a way to play some better defense. They allowed 146 points in their loss on Monday, and it is impossible to win when allowing that many points. Before that game, the Trail Blazers were doing an okay job on defense, and they were winning games. When Portland allows less than 115 points, they are 19-8. If the Trail Blazers can find a way to keep the Nuggets around 115 points, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets have now won seven games in a row heading into Wednesday. They are scoring 127.6 points per game in those wins while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. They are also shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc in that span. The Nuggets are playing their best basketball as the All-Star break approaches, and that should continue Wednesday night. In fact, when the Nuggets score at least 115 points this season, they are 31-7. They should not have any problem getting to that point total and winning this game.

The Nuggets are coming off a win against the Trail Blazers. They put up 146 points in their 29-point victory. In the win, the Nuggets shot 65.1 percent from the field, and they only made eight threes. An astonishing 88 of their points came in the paint. Nikola Jokic scored 40 of those points. Denver is playing well, and they had their best game of the win streak against the Trail Blazers. If Denver has another game like that, they will cover the spread with ease.

Portland is not a great defensive team. They allow 114.5 points per game, and teams have the eighth-highest field goal percentage against them. Additionally, the Trail Blazers will find themselves in a bit of foul trouble. Denver took advantage of this once before, and you can expect them to do it again Wednesday night.

Final Trail Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are playing some great basketball right now, and that showed on Monday. They absolutely dominated the Trail Blazers, and it looks like Portland is coming back down to earth. That is something the Nuggets will take advantage of. I have a feeling Denver is going to win this game pretty easily. I will take the Nuggets to cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -11.5 (-112)