The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in a matchup of two teams fighting to salvage pride late in the season. The Bulls, led by Coby White’s 20.4 points per game and Nikola Vucevic’s dominance on the boards (10.0 RPG), will look to capitalize on their recent strong play at home. Meanwhile, Portland leans on Anfernee Simons’ scoring (19.3 PPG) and Scoot Henderson’s playmaking (5.1 APG). Both teams have struggled defensively, setting the stage for an offensive showdown. With Chicago holding a slight edge at home, this contest could come down to late-game execution.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Bulls Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Chicago Bulls: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are well-positioned to win or cover the spread against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, thanks to their recent momentum and emerging stars. Coming off a dominant 127-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Portland showcased its offensive firepower led by Shaedon Sharpe (33 points, 10 rebounds) and Deni Avdija (32 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists). This duo has stepped up in the absence of key players like Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson, proving the team’s depth. Additionally, their ability to dominate the paint (66-58 scoring edge against Atlanta) could exploit Chicago’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Chicago has struggled defensively, allowing 120 points per game this season. While Nikola Vucevic and Coby White provide offensive consistency, the Bulls’ high turnover rate (13.9 per game) could be a significant liability against a Blazers team that thrives on transition opportunities. Portland’s ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes was evident in forcing 20 turnovers against Atlanta. Moreover, with Chicago playing inconsistently at home (37-37 overall against the spread), Portland’s recent road success gives them an edge. If Sharpe and Avdija maintain their form and Portland controls the tempo, they are primed to cover the spread or even secure an outright victory.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are primed to win and cover the spread against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, thanks to their balanced roster and recent strong performances. Nikola Vucevic anchors the paint with his double-double average of 18.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, while Coby White’s scoring ability (20.4 PPG) provides a consistent offensive spark. Additionally, Josh Giddey’s playmaking (7 assists per game) ensures the Bulls can exploit Portland’s defensive lapses. The Trail Blazers, who rank near the bottom in defensive efficiency, will struggle to contain Chicago’s multi-faceted attack at the United Center, where the Bulls have been competitive.

Chicago also enters the matchup with momentum, having gone 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. Their ability to force turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities could be pivotal against a Portland team prone to mistakes (15 turnovers per game). Furthermore, the Bulls’ superior depth and home-court advantage give them an edge over a Trail Blazers squad missing key contributors like Jerami Grant and Robert Williams due to injuries. With Vucevic controlling the boards and Giddey orchestrating the offense, Chicago is well-positioned to dictate the pace and pull away late. Expect the Bulls to secure a convincing win while covering the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Chicago Bulls are poised to win and cover the spread against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at the United Center. Fresh off a dominant 137-118 victory over the Toronto Raptors, Chicago is riding high with Coby White’s scoring prowess (28 points last game) and Nikola Vucevic’s all-around contributions (22 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists). The Bulls have won four of their last five games and are 4-1 against the spread during that stretch, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure as they gear up for the play-in tournament. Their dominance in the paint and strong free-throw shooting give them a clear edge over Portland.

On the other hand, while Portland snapped a four-game losing streak with an impressive 127-113 win over Atlanta, they remain inconsistent, especially on defense. Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija have stepped up in recent games, but injuries to key players like Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson leave the Trail Blazers vulnerable. Chicago’s ability to force turnovers, highlighted by their defensive intensity, could exploit Portland’s mistake-prone tendencies (15 turnovers per game). With home-court advantage and a deeper roster, the Bulls are likely to control the tempo and pull away late in the game, securing both the win and covering the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -6 (-110), Over 238.5 (-110)