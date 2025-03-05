ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Trail Blazers are playing well, but they are facing one of the best teams in the NBA in the Celtics, even though Boston has been more inconsistent lately. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers have won five of their last six games to improve their record to 28-34. Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe make this offense go and are the most significant reason the Trail Blazers have a chance in this matchup. This is a giant cross-country trip to prove they can compete with some of the best teams in the NBA. If they can, then they deserve to be in the playoff conversation.

The Celtics got back on track in their last game after losing two straight. They have a 43-18 record and are still among the best teams in the NBA. They have so much talent and depth and can get by with overwhelming teams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA and can have a monster game in this matchup against a red-hot Portland team at home.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Celtics Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +10 (-108)

Moneyline: +360

Boston Celtics: -10 (-112)

Moneyline: -460

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

At best, the Trail Blazers have been inconsistent on offense this season. They are 22nd in scoring, with 110.7 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage, 45.4%, and 24th in three-point percentage, 34.6%.

Seven different Trail Blazers are averaging over double digits, with Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe being the best players on this offense. Simmons leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game. Then, Shaedon Sharpe is just behind with 17.5 points per game. Regarding ball movement, Scoot Henderson leads the team in assists with 5.3 per game. Then, Simmons is just behind him with 4.9 per game.

Simmons and Sharpe make this offense go, but the balance is also a key to look at against the Celtics. They need all hands on deck against a defense as good as Boston has been. The Celtics might expose Portland very severely in this matchup.

The Trail Blazers' defense has been slightly better than the offense, but they have also struggled this season. They are 18th in points allowed, at 114.2 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage allowed, at 47%, and 17th in three-point defense, allowing 35.9% from behind the arc.

Deandre Ayton has been okay at best down low overall, but he leads the team in rebounding with 10.1 per game. Then, in a crowded frontcourt, Donovan Clingan is the leader in blocks with 1.6 per game. Then, their perimeter defense has been solid, with four players averaging at least one steal, with Toumani Camara as the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

This defense has struggled to find its footing this season, and this is an extremely tough matchup against the Celtics and all of the talent and playmakers they have on the roster.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been one of the NBA's most dominant offenses and are full of depth. They are eighth in scoring at 116.8 points per game, 17th in field-goal percentage at 46.1%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 37%.

Six different Celtics are averaging more than double digits, and Tatum is easily the best scorer on the team, averaging 26.8 points per game. Tatum also leads the team in assists with 5.8 per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Brown helps make up the best-scoring duo in the NBA, averaging 23.2 points per game.

Tatum and Brown have so much help next to them, as highlighted by Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. The Celtics can attack whoever they are playing in waves. This is a good matchup against an inconsistent Trail Blazers defense, and they have the advantage here. This is a matchup that favors Boston at home.

The Celtics' defense is one of the best in the NBA and is better than their offense. They are third in scoring defense at 108.2 points per game, third in field-goal percentage defense at 45.2%, and third in three-point defense at 34.6%.

The frontcourt has depth, but the two best players are Tatum and Porzingis. Tatum leads the team in rebounding with 8.8 per game, and then with Porzingis sick, White and Luke Kornet are tied for the team lead with one per game. The Celtics also have a solid perimeter defense. Three Celtics average at least one steal, and Brown is the steals leader, averaging 1.2 per game.

This Celtics defense is so versatile that they can consistently defend Portland and have the talent to slow down Simmons and Sharpe in this game.

Final Trail Blazers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Portland does have balance, and Simmons and Sharpe are outstanding players, but Boston is a buzzsaw. Tatum and Brown are the best players in this game, and the Celtics also have the best roster. The Celtics win and cover quickly.

Final Trail Blazers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -10 (-112)