These two teams have struggled this year, but the Trail Blazers have played much better than the Nets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Nets prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers have won three straight games and have a 26-33 record. Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe make this offense go and are the biggest reason the Trail Blazers have a chance in this matchup. The Trail Blazers are playing well right now and can get a big win on their cross-country trip against a Nets team that has had trouble with consistency all year.

The Nets have had a rough season this year, losing three of their last four games and two straight entering this matchup and now have a 21-37 record. Cam Thomas should be back in this game to help Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell should also be available. The Nets have struggled recently, but with their lineup getting healthier, this would be a significant opportunity for them to bounce back.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Nets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Brooklyn Nets: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: KATU/KUNP/YES

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have had a rough season on offense. They are 29th in scoring at 105.1 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 44%, and 22nd in three-point percentage at 34.7%.

Seven different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring, and with Thomas back, he is the best scorer on this team, averaging 24.7 points per game. Johnson is next, averaging 19.1 points per game. Then, since Ben Simmons is now with the Clippers, D'Angelo Russell is the team leader in assists, with 5.8 per game. This offense has struggled with ball movement, averaging 24.7 assists per game.

This offense was already struggling, but Thomas and Johnson are primed for a big game, especially against a defense that has also been working. They should be able to score in this game against the Trail Blazers.

The Nets' defense has been solid at best this year but also inconsistent. They are ninth in scoring defense, at 111.1 points per game, 27th in field goal defense, at 47.8%, and 23rd in three-point defense, at 36.5%.

Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.4 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.5. This on-ball defense has been okay as a unit and better than down low. Russell is the team leader in steals, averaging 1.2 per game.

This defense has been hit hard by injuries and departures, but this matchup against Portland is favorable for them. They should find some success on this side of the court against a very sporadic Trail Blazers offense.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers have struggled on offense this season. They are 25th in scoring, with 110 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage, 45.2%, and 24th in three-point percentage, 34.6%.

Seven different Trail Blazers are averaging over double digits, with Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe being the best players on this offense. Simmons leads the team in scoring at 18.7 points per game. Then, Shaedon Sharpe is just behind with 17.3 points per game. Regarding ball movement, Scoot Henderson leads the team in assists with 5.2 per game. Then, Simmons is just behind him with five per game. The team is also averaging 23.7 assists per game overall.

Simmons and Sharpe make this offense go, but the balance is also a massive part of why they can find ways to score against a defense that has had so many issues, just like the Nets have this season.

The Trail Blazers' defense has been slightly better than the offense, but they have also struggled this season. They are 18th in points allowed, at 114.3 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage allowed, at 47.3%, and 21st in three-point defense, allowing 36.1% from behind the arc.

Deandre Ayton has been okay at best down low overall, but he leads the team in rebounding with 10.2 per game. Then, in a crowded frontcourt, Donovan Clingan is the leader in blocks with 1.6 per game. Then, their perimeter defense has been solid, with four players averaging at least one steal, with Toumani Camara as the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

This defense has struggled to find its footing this season, but they get a favorable matchup in this game against the Nets. Brooklyn has been one of the worst offenses in the NBA and the Trail Blazers have the advantage in this matchup.

Final Trail Blazers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers have more playmakers and I trust them more in this matchup. These two teams are very similar, but Portland has more momentum and Simmons and Sharpe are the best players in this game. Portland wins and covers in this game.

Final Trail Blazers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers -2 (-110)