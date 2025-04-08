ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins are on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Royals Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Cole Ragans

Pablo Lopez (1-1) with a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12.0 innings pitched, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts, .255 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago White Sox: Win, 7 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Away Splits: Both his starts have been away.

Cole Ragans (0-0) with a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 13 strikeouts, .270 oBA

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: No Decision, 5 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, no decision, 5 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +110

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Twins vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pablo Lopez has been solid this season. He is coming off an excellent start at the Chicago White Sox, and his first start was much better than the stats suggest. Along with that, Lopez has a 37.0 percent whiff rate which is in the 86th percentile. He also does a great job keeping hitters off the barrel while. When the ball is put in play, it is more than likely that it will be a ground ball. If Lopez can keep the ball on the ground in this one, the Twins will be in a great position to win.

Cole Ragans is allowing opponents to hit .270 off him through his first two starts. Additionally, he has walked four batters in 10 innings. With that in mind, Minnesota should be able to create a lot of traffic on the bases. If they do that, the Twins will have a great chance to put up some runs. With Lopez on the mound, three or four runs will be more than enough for the Twins to at least cover the spread and keep this game within a run.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas City was able to beat the Royals Monday night. They allowed just two runs on seven hits in the win. Allowing less than three runs is an easy recipe for success in the MLB. In fact, when Kansas City allowed less than four runs last season, they had a record of 70-12. Kansas City was unbeatable when allowing less than four runs last year, and they did that in game one of this series. If they can have another good game on the mound, the Royals will be able to beat the Twins again.

Kansas City has Cole Ragans on the mound, so they should be able to hold the Twins under four runs. Ragans is a Cy Young candidate, and he has made two good starts. Now, his pitch count has been high in both starts, so he is working hard to throw five innings. However, this is the game for Ragans to turn it a round. Minnesota hits under .200 as a team, and they really struggle to hit for power. If Ragans attacks the zone, he will have a great opportunity to shut down the Twins and lead Kansas City to a win.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. I am expecting it to be lower scoring. With that, I do like Ragans to outlast Lopez, though. I will take the Royals to win Tuesday night.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-130)