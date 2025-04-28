ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL Central battle as the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Twins come into the series sitting at 12-16 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL Central. They enter the series after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Guardians come into the series at 15-12 on the year, which places them in second in the AL Central. In their last series, they lost two of three games to the Boston Red Sox.

The Twins and Guardians will play game one of the series on Monday.

Twins-Guardians Projected Starters

Chris Paddack vs. Tanner Bibee

Chris Paddack (0-3) with a 6.45 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP

Last Start: Paddack went five innings, giving up five hits, four walks, and a home run. He would strike out five batters, but also give up two runs in a loss to the White Sox.

Away Splits: Paddack is 0-1 on the road with a 10.80 ERA and a .265 opponent batting average.

Tanner Bibee (2-2) with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.

Last Start: Bibee went six innings, giving up five hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up two runs while striking out five and taking the win over the Yankees.

Home Splits: Bibee is 1-0 at home this year in two starts. He has a 1.69 ERA and a .222 opponent batting average at home this season.

Here are the Twins-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Guardians Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +128

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Twins vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

TV: MNNT/CLEG

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

TV: MNNT/CLEG

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ty France has led the way for the Twins this year. He is hitting .237 with a .324. France has five doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 12 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Harrison Bader is hitting .239 with a .330 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and eight runs scored this year. Byron Buxton has scored well this year, scoring 22 times. He is hitting .237 with a .269 OBP. Buxton also has four doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 RBIs, and six stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Trevor Larnach has hit .234 this year, but with a .330 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Carlos Correa is hitting just .211, but has a .262 OBP. He has seven doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, and nine runs scored this year.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Manzardo has led the way this year. He is hitting just .210 but with a .309 OBP. Manzardo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has been great this year. He is hitting .346 with a .397 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Further, Jose Ramirez has been solid this year. He is hitting .263 this year with a .321 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Arias is hitting well. He is hitting .272 with a .318 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Carlos Santana has also been solid this year. He is hitting .206 with a .288 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, and 11 runs scored this year.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Twins have lost all five games that Chris Paddack has started this year, while Paddack has also given up five home runs this year. Further, he has struggled more on the road, giving up ten runs in just 8.1 innings of work with four home runs in just two road starts. The current members of the Guardians do not have a lot of experience against Paddack, with just 13 at-bats and one hit, a double from Gabriel Arias.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are 3-2 when Tanner Bibee has started this year. Bibbee has had some struggles, giving up 15 runs this year and eight home runs. Still, 13 of the runs and seven of the home runs have come on the road. Further, Tanner Bibbee has been great against the Twins. They have 67 career at-bats against Bibee, and have hit just .179 with two home runs and five RBIs. Carlos Correra has had some success against Bibbee, going 6-17 with three RBIs and a walk. Still, Bibee has pitched great at home this year, and the Guardians have hit better than the Twins this year. They get the win in this one.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-152)