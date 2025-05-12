ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins look to continue their winning streak as they face the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Orioles prediction and pick.

The Twins come into the game sitting at 21-20 this year, which places them in fourth place in the AL Central. Still, the Twins have been playing well as of late. They are coming off a sweep of the San Francisco Giants, while they have won eight straight games. Meanwhile, the Orioles have struggled this year. They are 15-24 on the year, which places them in last place in the AL East. Still, they are coming off a solid series with the Angels. The Orioles won two of three games over the Angels in their last series.

Twins-Orioles Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Cade Povich

Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2) with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

Last Start: Woods Richardson went 4.2 innings, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up two runs and strike out one batter. Still, he would take the no-decision as the Twins defeated the Orioles.

Away Splits: Simeon Woods Richardson is 0-2 with a 5.30 ERA and a .301 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Cade Povich (1-3) with a 5.55 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Povich went six innings, giving up six hits and a home run. He would strike out four batters but give up five runs, taking the loss to the Twins.

Home Splits: Povich is 0-1 at home with a 7.94 ERA and a .300 opponent batting average.

Here are the Twins-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Orioles Odds

Minnesota Twins +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +110

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How to Watch Twins vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

TV: MNNT/MASN2

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Byron Buxton has led the way for the Twins. He is hitting .264 with a .304 OBP. He has five doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 26 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 30 runs scored. Meanwhile. Ty France has also been solid this year. He is hitting .260 with a .325 OBP. He has eight doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs, and 18 runs scored. Trevor Larnach has scored 21 times this year. He is also hitting .245 with a .321 OBP. Larnach has four doubles, six home runs, and 20 RBIs as well.

Further, Carlos Correa has been solid this year. He is hitting .231 with a .270 OBP. He has eight doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Finally, Harrison Bader is hitting .298 with a .387 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cedric Mullins leads the way for the Orioles this year. He is hitting .229 with a .340 OBP. He has six doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 20 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .227 with a .263 OBP. He has eight doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jackson Holliday is hitting .264 with a .336 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Also having a solid year is Adley Rutschman. He is hitting just .203 with a .298 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Finally, Gunnar Henderson is hitting .264 with a .307 OBP. He has eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, nine RBIs, and 18 runs scored this year.

Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Simeon Woods Richardson has been solid as of late. In his last two starts, he has pitched 4.2 innings in each of them while giving up two runs in each of them. Still, Woods Richardson has given up a home run in six straight starts. Further, current Orioles have hit well against Simeon Woods Richardson. They are 7-22 with a .375 OBP, a double, a home run, and four RBIs. Ramon Laureano is 3-6 with a double, a home run, and an RBI. Further, Dylan Carlson is 1-1 with two RBIs and a walk against Woods Richardson.

Meanwhile, Cade Povich has struggled heavily this year. He has given up three or more runs in five of his seven starts this year. While the Twins did score five runs on him last time they faced, Povich has pitched well overall against the Twins. Current Twice are just 7-37 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. Ryan Jeffers is 1-5 with two RBIS, while Carlos Correa is 2-6 with a home run and two RBIs. Overall, the pitching match-up slightly favors the Twins, and they have been the hot team. Take the Twins to get the win here.

Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (+110)