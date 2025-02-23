ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-St John's prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn-St John's.

The UConn Huskies are making their last stand.

The Huskies, in their bid for a three-peat national championship, were recently humiliated in a late-game loss to Seton Hall. UConn led by three points in the final 20 seconds of both regulation and overtime and wound up losing the game. The Huskies couldn't rebound the ball at the end of regulation. Then they turned the ball over late in overtime and gave up four quick points at the very end of the contest, losing by one. The loss carried the sting of realizing this team makes far more mistakes than the previous two UConn teams did. The other big revelation was that the Huskies aren't good enough to consistently put themselves in situations where just one mistake won't matter. It seems that every little slip-up carries a huge impact. This is life when a team can't dominate, unlike 2023 and especially 2024, when the Huskies rolled to the national championship. This year is different, with a roster which can't regularly gain separation from its opponents.

Now coach Dan Hurley gets one more crack at the Big East leader, St. John's. UConn lost to the Johnnies earlier this month at home. St. John's played elite defense down the stretch and held the Huskies to 62 points in a huge win for the Red Storm. St. John's enters this game 14-2 in the Big East, 2.5 games ahead of 11-4 Creighton. If St John's wins this game, it will be one win from clinching a share of the Big East title, two wins away from clinching the Big East championship outright. Rick Pitino is in the running for National Coach of the Year. Hurley might not win the Big East, but he could at least spoil things for St John's and disrupt the Johnnies' pursuit of an outright conference title.

Here are the UConn-St John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UConn-St John's Odds

UConn: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +160

St John's: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch UConn vs St John's

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: Fox

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn isn't a complete team, but it is a tough and resilient team. UConn responded to the awful Seton Hall loss by rallying from a 14-point deficit to beat Villanova a few days ago. UConn could have folded, but the Huskies instead showed the toughness of a proud program which carries on the chase for excellence, even though this roster isn't as skilled as what Dan Hurley had the previous two seasons. UConn might not win, but it should keep the game close, given that the first meeting between these two teams was a close one all the way.

Why St John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rick Pitino has reminded everyone this season why he is one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time. In two seasons, Pitino has re-established the St. John's program as a big hitter and a major national player in the Big East. Pitino has pushed all the right buttons with this team. Most of all, he gets great defensive effort from all his players. St. John's is going to win this game with defense against a UConn team which isn't nearly as potent as the 2024 national championship squad.

Final UConn-St John's Prediction & Pick

This game is bound to be close, so our lean is to UConn, but St. John's won the first meeting this season by six points. Pass, or at least wait for a second-half live play.

Final UConn-St John's Prediction & Pick: St John's -4.5