UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes is set to take place from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida as combat fans will be treated to another electric night of fights. 26 fighters are scheduled to make weight ahead of the 13-fight Pay-Per-View card from one of the UFC's favorite cities as we'll see a title fight for the Featherweight belt cap the night off. Check the UFC 314 odds series for our fight-by-fight predictions and picks.

The Main Event will feature a battle for the vacant Featherweight (145) belt as former champion and No. 1 contender Alexander Volkanovski will face one of the quickest-rising talents in Mexico's No. 3 Diego Lopes. Volkanovski will look to establish himself once again in the argument of greatest featherweights ever, while Lopes enters his first title opportunity confident in all the hard work that has led to this moment. We could be in for an instant classic with this one.

We've made our fight-by-fight betting predictions already, but it's time to take a deeper look at some of the hidden value throughout this card. With so many high-level fighters throughout this event, there's bound to be some exciting finishes so let's take a look at the best UFC 314 betting props for Saturday night.

Here are the UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Best Betting Props

Yan Xiaonan Wins by Decision (+200)

Jean Silva Wins by KO/TKO (-105)

Diego Lopes Wins by KO/TKO (+300)

Yan Xiaonan Wins by Decision (+200) vs. Virna Jandiroba

Yan Xiaonan rode a very dominant string of fights heading into her title bout and while she was outmatched by Weili Zhang, she managed to take the champion to a five-round decision. She also managed to fend off a number of submission attempts from the champion, so it was promising to see her survive on the ground due to spending most of her time on the feet. Her main concern will be defending the takedowns and ensuring this fight remains standing, getting back to her feet immediately if she's brought down.

Yan Xiaonan is worlds better when it comes to her striking game, but Virna Jandiroba is an elite submission artist who slowly breaks her opponents. Xiaonan will have to hurt her with knees up the middle and elbows in the clinch to deter the constant takedown, but she'll have the clear advantage once these two start striking in the pocket. I expect Yan to defend the takedowns just enough while not allowing Jandiroba to eat too much clock while on the ground. Still, it'll end up being a hard-fought three-round decision.

Jean Silva Wins by KO/TKO (-105) vs. Bryce Mitchell

Jean Silva has been flawless since entering the UFC and just when he can't get any more exciting, he dazzles with another finishing effort on the biggest stage. While Bryce Mitchell will be a massive step up in competition for Silva, it will be a true litmus test as to whether he's ready for ranked opposition. Silva has also never been finished in his career with 14 of of his 15 wins coming by way of finish. 13 of those are by knockout and he's fully confident in his chin holding up better than his opponent's in this one.

While Bryce Mitchell is one of the better grapplers in the division, Jean Silva isn't likely to welcome much on the ground as he'd like to keep this fight standing. Mitchell also has a tremendous chin, but we've seen him compromised by Josh Emmett and he may be wary during the heated exchanges against Silva. I think it's only a matter of time before Jean Silva catches the chin of Bryce Mitchell and wastes no time jumping in for the finish. We'll side with his KO/TKO prop as the winning method with the shortest odds.

Diego Lopes Wins by KO/TKO (+300) vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski suffered two knockout defeats against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in back-to-back appearances after looking like one of the greatest featherweights of all-time. He'll be looking to prove the same during this fight and while he looks to be in incredible physical shape, we still have to question the chin as he gets older and continues to be a part of these wars.

Diego Lopes, on the other hand, has been the one dealing most of the damage during his fights and while he was hurt his last time out against Brian Ortega, he turned in yet another masterful performance on the ground. His biggest developments have come as a striker and he's intent on ending this fight via knockout. While Volkanovski will give him a tough fight, I think the moment belongs to Diego Lopes as he continues to ride this wave of momentum. Let's roll with the value on his knockout prop.