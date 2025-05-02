ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has come for yet another UFC Fight Night as the world's biggest fighting promotion lands in Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Center for an action-packed night. 24 fighters will hit the scales for their respective bouts, all at different points of their UFC careers. The goal, however, remains the same of one day becoming UFC Champion and headlining cards like this. For our UFC betting fight-by-fight predictions, check our UFC odds series for our breakdowns.

The Main Event is set to feature two of the best Bantamweight fighters on the planet as No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen takes on former champion No. 5-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. Both men come into this fight following a recent loss on their records, but both have the capability to make a strong run at the title with a win here.

SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO! #UFCDesMoines is LIVE and FREE TOMORROW on @espn! pic.twitter.com/8BTHk423S3 — danawhite (@danawhite) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Co-Main Event will feature a high-level matchup in the Middleweight Division as newly-ranked No. 13 Reinier de Ridder takes on one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory Bo Nickal. De Ridder comes into this fight as a former champion in ONE FC with two submission victories through his first two appearances. Bo Nickal remains undefeated and is looking to continue his march to an eventual title opportunity.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Best Betting Props

Miesha Tate Wins by Decision (+140)

Daniel Marcos Wins by Decision (+300)

Cory Sandhagen Wins by Submission (+700)

Miesha Tate Wins by Decision (+140) vs. Yana Santos

Miesha Tate looked extremely sharp during her last victory over Julia Avila where she managed to finish the fight in the third and final round with a submission. She's always been known for her toughness and gritty style in the octagon, but it's even more promising to see her in great shape and still earning similar results after all these years. During this particular matchup, she'll have a slight advantage on the ground with her wrestling and jiu jitsu, so expect her to fight in that direction throughout the second and third rounds.

Still, Yana Santos is a very experienced kickboxer and she'll make it difficult for Tate to effectively close the distance. Miesha Tate will benefit from pressing her opponent against the cage and constantly threaten with the single leg takedown. Santos' takedown defense is somewhat suspect at just 42%, so this is certainly an aspect where Tate can control the action from. Let's take the plus money on her betting line and ride her to win a hard-fought bout by decision.

Daniel Marcos Wins by Decision (+300) vs. Montel Jackson

Montel Jackson is the clear betting favorite here at -225 and rightfully so, as he's significantly more polished and has more physical tools than his opponent. However, Daniel Marcos has displayed a tremendous chin up to this point and he does a great deal of damage with his high volume striking. Marcos is also a perfect 17-0 in his career and his last two fights have gone to decisions. If he can manage to keep this one on the feet, we should expect much of the same in him controlling this bout with his striking efforts.

Montel Jackson has finished his last two fights via knockout, but he'll have a much tougher time doing so against a speedy athlete like Marcos. Marcos is also much more willing to engage in a brawl and walk towards his opponent, so Jackson will have to be defensive in his own right. I expect this to be a back-and-forth brawl for three rounds, but we'll take a chance with the underdog in this one as he's more active with his leg kicks and will continue to throw high volume even when he's down.

Cory Sandhagen Wins by Submission (+700) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

This will easily be the highest-level fight of the night and fans are in for a treat with this one. During Figueiredo's last loss, he fell behind in the striking numbers against Petr Yan and had a tough time getting even towards the end of the fight. Cory Sandhagen just fought down to the wire against Umar Nurmagomedov and it was promising to see how far his grappling has come since his entry to the UFC.

We'll take a chance on this fight in betting Cory Sandhagen to win by submission. While his decision prop may be a safe bet, he's been working on his grappling and should feel confident with his length against an opponent like Figueiredo. He's also tremendous when it comes to scrambling and I expect him to catch Figueiredo off-guard during some of the transitions. Let's roll with the favorite to win by submission.