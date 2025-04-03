ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Another UFC Fight Night is back at The Apex in Las Vegas as we're set to bring you coverage of UFC Vegas 105: Emmett vs. Murphy. 26 fighters will hit the scales for their respective bouts in hopes of inching one step closer to their ultimate goal of a UFC title. We should be in for a fun night of fights as we'll break down the best UFC betting props for the upcoming card. Check the UFC odds series for our fight-by-fight predictions and picks.

The Main Event will feature two dangerous strikers in a ranked matchup as No. 8 Josh Emmett takes on No. 10 Lerone Murphy. Josh Emmett comes into this fight following a monstrous knockout over Bryce Mitchell that has him right back on track for another title opportunity. Lerone Murphy is looking to pave his own path to the title with seven-straight victories and no losses in the UFC as he faces his toughest test to-date.

Fiiiiiiight weeeeeek! Emmett vs Murphy is LIVE and FREE SATURDAY on @espn! #UFCVevgas105 pic.twitter.com/3vih4ki2D3 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Co-Main Event will feature two exciting featherweights looking to break into the rankings as Pat Sabatini takes on Brazil's Joanderson Brito. Sabatini owns a 6-2 record in the UFC and comes in following a victory looking to mount another winning streak. Brito owns a similar 5-2 record and will be hoping to bounce back following his last loss. Either way, expect this scrap to be a contender for “Fight of the Night.”

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Best Betting Props

Dione Barbosa Wins by Submission (-125)

Kennedy Nzechukwu Wins by KO/TKO (+120)

Josh Emmett Wins by KO/TKO (+400)

Dione Barbosa Wins by Submission (-125) vs. Diana Belbita

Diana Belbita has lost three of her last four appearances with back-t0-back losses coming in, so it comes as no surprise that Dione Barbosa is billed as a -1000 betting favorite during this fight. While Belbita is a very tough competitor and will continue to march forward even if she's down, I think the aggression and skill level may lean towards the favorite in this one. Furthermore, five of Belbita's nine losses have come by way of submission, leaving herself extremely vulnerable from that spot.

I expect Diana Belbita to see some success on the feet, but Dione Barbosa shouldn't waste any time in getting this fight to the mat. She fights behind jiu jitsu and judo black belts, so she'll be the much better grappler of the two. She's also physically stronger than Belbita by a significant margin and it shouldn't be difficult for her to bring this fight to the ground. Ultimately, we'll take the -125 value on her submission prop given her massive line as the favorite.

Kennedy Nzechukwu Wins by KO/TKO (+120) vs. Martin Buday

Kennedy Nzechukwu has finished his last two fights with knockouts in the first two rounds and he's riding a ton of momentum heading into this fight. He made wholesale changes to his training camp and mental approach following his loss to Ovince Saint Preux and it's proven to make a world of difference in terms of his performances. He's faced a number of opponents with a similar style to Buday, so this refreshed version of himself should be able to handle the challenger of a heavier opponent.

Martin Buday prefers to make the fight dirty and will clinch with his opponents to force a slowdown in pace. He hangs along the fence and looks to soften his opponents with strikes from in close, but Nzechukwu should be making the adjustments necessary to create distance and work his striking. I expect Nzechukwu's knees up the middle and body work to be essential in getting Buday to drop his hands. From there, I expect him to eventually find the knockout and win this fight inside the distance.

Josh Emmett Wins by KO/TKO (+400) vs. Lerone Murphy

It's not often that we see Josh Emmett as this heavy of an underdog and it's clear he hasn't lost much of a step in terms of his athleticism and power. While Lerone Murphy has had an otherwise spotless journey up to this point, he certainly hasn't faced someone with one-punch knockout power like Emmett. He's also more of a controlled striker, oftentimes fighting towards a decision, so he'll have to find a way to fend off Josh Emmett's power for five rounds.

Ultimately, I think it's far too much time for Emmett to make adjustments and I think he'll eventually land a knockout blow over the top. He's also the stronger wrestler so he could look to tire Murphy out along the cageside, but either way we're getting too much value behind Josh Emmett not to take a chance on his KO prop.