The Columbus Blue Jackets are fighting for a playoff spot as they host the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Utah Hockey Club comes into the game at 22-22-9, sitting in fifth in the Central Division. Last time out, Dylan Guenther returned from injury as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers struck first on Rodrigo Abols' first goal of the year. Both teams would score in the second period, but in the third, Guenther scored to tie the game. With less than a second left in overtime, he would score again to give Utah the 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 26-21-7 on the year, sitting in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and just outside of a playoff spot currently. This has the Blue Jackets looking to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres scored in the first period to take the lead, but Kent Johnson would tie the game early in the second. Still, Alex Tuch would score twice in the second period to give the Sabres back the lead. Ivan Provorov would score to make it a one-goal game in the third period, but the Blue Jackets would fall 3-2.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Blue Jackets Odds

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -150

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Clayton Keller leads the top line for the Utah Hockey Club, leading the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 39 assists, good for 57 points. He is joined on the top line by Nick Schmaltz. Schmaltz is third on the team in points, coming in with 11 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 41 total points. Still, Logan Cooley is out with an injury, missing 15 goals and 28 assists from the line.

Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther leads the second line and is fourth on the team in points. He comes in with 18 goals and 19 assists this year, good for 37 total points. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton. Hayton is sixth on the team in points with 12 goals and 17 assists on the year.

Connor Ingram is expected to be in goal for the Utah Hockey Club in this game. He is 8-7-4 on the year with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in the last five games but has four games giving up three or fewer goals, and three games over .915 in save percentage.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Kirill Marchenko now out of the lineup, Dimitri Voronkov leads the top line for the Blue Jackets. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 17 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Adam Fantilli. Fantilli comes in with 16 goals and 15 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Cole Sillinger, who has nine goals and 17 assists this year.

Meanwhile, it is Zach Werenski who leads the team in assists and points this year from the blue line. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 40 assists, good for 57 total points. Further, Kent Johnson has been solid on the second line this year. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 19 assists on the year.

Elvis Merlikins is expected to be in the goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 19-13-3 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage this year. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games, with three games over .935 in save percentage and allowing two or fewer goals.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Utah Hockey Club comes in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, they have struggled as of late, with just one win in their last seven games. They are scoring just 2.77 goals per game, but have just 11 goals in their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are scoring 3.24 goals per game this year, and have scored 23 times in their last seven games. Still, Columbus is 26th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. While Utah has not scored well, they should be able to score in this one. Take the over here.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+110)