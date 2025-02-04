ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah State has been dominant in the Mountain West this season, while Wyoming has been one of the worst teams in the conference. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State-Wyoming prediction and pick.

Utah State is 19-3 and has dominated most of the season. They have big wins against Saint Mary's, San Diego State, and Boise State. The three losses have been to UC San Diego, UNLV, and New Mexico. Ian Martinez and Mason Falslev are a great duo for the Aggies, and they should dominate this matchup against the Cowboys on the road in Laramie.

Wyoming is 11-11 this season, with only one notable win against Nevada in conference play. They have also lost to Texas Tech, Utah State, BYU, Boise State twice, New Mexico, and San Diego State. Obi Aghim is the Cowboys' most consistent scorer. Aghim needs to have a monster game if the Cowboys are to have any chance of winning, even at home.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State's offense is the second-best in the Mountain West, only behind New Mexico. They score 81.5 points per game, have a 49.2% field goal percentage, and a 36.3% three-point shooting percentage. They also are 35th in offensive efficiency with a 117 rating on KenPom. Despite how well this offense plays, only two Aggies average over double digits in scoring.

Ian Martinez leads the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game, and Falslev is just behind with 14.7. The Aggies are among the best passing teams in college basketball, averaging 18.7 assists per game. Three players average at least three assists per game, with Drake Allen leading with 3.8. This offense runs too well and is too efficient for the Cowboys to offer much resistance, largely thanks to Martinez and Falslev.

Utah State's defense has been solid compared to its dominant offense. The Aggies allow 68.3 points per game, 43.5% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. They are also 81st in KenPom in adjusted defense, with a 101.6 rating. The frontcourt needs work for the Aggies, especially with Falselv being the team's best rebounder with 6.3.

Karson Templin has at least stepped up in blocks, averaging 0.9 per game. Falslev has also been the team leader in steals, with 2.4 per game. This defense is not overtly special, but they should have a great game plan against a bad offense like Wyoming's in this matchup.

Wyoming's offense has struggled this year and is one of the worst offenses in the Mountain West. They score 68.8 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.2%, and have a three-point percentage of 35.7%. Then, they are 216th in offensive efficiency, with a 104.3 rating.

Only one Cowboy player is averaging over double digits this season: Obi Aghim. Aghim leads the team with 17.8 points per game and 3.6 assists per game. However, the team only averages 11.8 assists per game and has struggled to establish offensive flow. Aghim is the only reliable player on this offense. The Aggies will struggle a lot on this side of the court.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The best you can say about this Wyoming defense is that it's better than the offense. They allow 70.2 points per game, 43.7% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. They are 134th in adjusted defensive efficiency with a 104.6 rating.

The frontcourt has struggled this season because Jordan Nesbitt has been the best rebounder off the wing, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game. Matija Belic and Oleg Kojenets are tied for the team lead in blocks, with 0.5 per game.

The on-ball defense has also been nonexistent, with only Aghim averaging over one steal, 1.1 per game. This Utah State offense is efficient and has playmakers. The Aggies should win this side of the court pretty easily.

Final Utah State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Utah State is arguably the best team in the Mountain West right now, while Wyoming is playing very bad basketball and struggling to find any sort of consistency. Utah State should score at will with Martinez and Falslev and with how efficient they play as a unit. Wyoming has Aghim as a playmaker, and that's about it. Utah State wins and covers on the road against the Cowboys.

Final Utah State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Utah State -8.5 (-110)