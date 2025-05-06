ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks' 2024-25 season was disappointing. There is no other way to put it. Now that their season is over, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are surfacing.

On some sportsbooks, Giannis is favored to stay in the Eastern Conference and play for the Brooklyn Nets. On DraftKings, they have odds that favor the Golden State Warriors, who are right behind the Bucks. Milwaukee is -200 to keep the superstar, however, the Warriors contain +700 odds to trade for the former NBA Champion.

Here is a list of some of the teams in order of odds:

Bucks: -200

Warriors: +700

Los Angeles Lakers: +1000

San Antonio Spurs: +1200

Brooklyn Nets: +1500

Miami Heat: +1600

Phoenix Suns: +1600

We are still many months away from a potential blockbuster trade. As of now, the Bucks will do whatever they can to try and keep him and build a winning team around him. After Damian Lillard tore his Achilles, the Bucks' roster will be thin of elite talent.

Is there a way for them to build a winning team despite that? Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., and Kyle Kuzma are a good building block. Two years remain on Kuzma's deal after the Washington Wizards traded him to the Bucks at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has three years left of his contract with a player option at the end of the 2027-28 season. The Bucks certainly do not need to think about trading him anytime soon. Rumors are just rumors, but it is clear that Giannis is not as happy as he was a few years ago.

The Warriors being the next team favored on DraftKings is an interesting choice. They recently acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, and the chemistry he has built with Steph Curry and the Warriors seems to be increasing. The Dubs just took down the Houston Rockets in seven games to advance to the second round.

On Tuesday, the Warriors will face the Minnesota Timberwolves for a chance to go to the Western Conference Finals.