The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Suns prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns face off Tuesday in a critical Western Conference matchup at the Footprint Center. The Warriors (46-32) are coming off a double-digit home loss to the Houston Rockets, led by Stephen Curry (24.0 PPG) and their league-leading three-point shooting (15.4 threes per game). Golden State’s defense, which allows just 110.8 points per game, will be key against a Suns team that has lost six straight. Phoenix (35-43) will lean on Devin Booker (25.7 PPG) and Bradley Beal (17.0 PPG) to snap their skid. However, their 23-15 home record faces a tough test against the surging Warriors. Expect a competitive showdown with playoff implications.

Here are the Warriors-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Suns Odds

Golden State Warriors: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -300

Phoenix Suns: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are poised to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, capitalizing on their strong form and Phoenix’s ongoing struggles. The Warriors have won five of their last six games, including a key victory over the Lakers, fueled by Steph Curry’s brilliance (28.4 PPG) and Brandin Podziemski’s breakout performance, where he hit eight threes. Golden State’s league-leading three-point shooting (15.4 threes per game) and defensive discipline (110.8 points allowed per game) make them a tough matchup for the Suns, who rank near the bottom in defensive rating and rebounding.

The Suns, on a six-game losing streak, have been plagued by inconsistency and chemistry issues within their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Phoenix’s stagnant offense and lack of defensive identity have made them vulnerable against disciplined teams like Golden State. While Durant and Booker remain elite scorers, the Suns’ inability to stop perimeter shooting or control the boards could prove costly against a Warriors team that thrives on exploiting such weaknesses. Expect Golden State to dictate the pace, dominate from deep, and secure a convincing win to solidify their playoff positioning.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, despite their recent struggles. Devin Booker has been in elite form, scoring 40 points in Sunday’s loss to the Knicks, and remains the Suns’ offensive anchor with Kevin Durant sidelined due to injury. Booker’s ability to create his own shot and carry the scoring load gives Phoenix a fighting chance against Golden State’s defense. Bradley Beal, who bounced back with 16 points after a poor outing, could provide much-needed secondary scoring to complement Booker’s efforts.

While the Warriors are coming off a tough home loss, Phoenix’s home-court advantage (23-15 record) and desperation to stay in the Play-In race could fuel a spirited performance. The Suns have shown flashes of defensive intensity, particularly in forcing turnovers early in games, which could disrupt Golden State’s rhythm. If Phoenix can limit Steph Curry’s impact from beyond the arc and capitalize on their own transition opportunities, they have the tools to keep this matchup competitive. Expect the Suns to play with urgency and either secure a narrow victory or cover the spread in front of their home crowd.

Final Warriors-Suns Prediction & Pick

Tuesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns presents a battle of contrasting forms. The Warriors, winners of five of their last six games, are favored to win and cover the spread. Golden State’s league-leading three-point shooting, anchored by Steph Curry (28.4 PPG) and Brandin Podziemski’s recent breakout performance (eight made threes), gives them a significant offensive edge. Their strong defensive discipline, allowing just 110.8 points per game, positions them well to contain Phoenix’s offense. With momentum from a key victory over the Lakers, the Warriors are poised to exploit the Suns’ inconsistency and chemistry issues.

On the other hand, the Suns are on a six-game losing streak and have struggled against disciplined teams like Golden State. While Devin Booker remains an elite scorer (40 points in his last game), Phoenix’s lack of cohesion and defensive vulnerabilities make them susceptible to Golden State’s perimeter shooting. Bradley Beal’s recent struggles further limit their offensive firepower. Despite Phoenix’s home-court advantage (23-15 record), Golden State’s ability to dictate pace and capitalize on mismatches should allow them to secure a convincing win and cover the spread in this critical Western Conference showdown.

Final Warriors-Suns Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -7.5 (-108), Over 228 (-110)