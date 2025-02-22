ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Washington and Iowa. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-Iowa prediction and pick.

The Washington Huskies (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) travel to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-12, 5-10 Big Ten) in a crucial Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Both teams are looking to snap recent losing streaks and gain momentum as the regular season winds down. Washington's Great Osobor (15.0 PPG, 8.6 RPG) will be a key factor, while Iowa counters with Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG) and Payton Sandfort (16.3 PPG). The Hawkeyes' high-scoring offense (83.9 PPG) will test the Huskies' defense, which allows 73.7 PPG. With both teams desperate for a win, expect an intense battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa's home-court advantage could be the difference in what promises to be a closely contested game.

Here are the Washington-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Iowa Odds

Washington: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline:+210

Iowa: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. Iowa

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Huskies are poised to secure a victory against the struggling Iowa Hawkeyes in their upcoming matchup. Washington's 2025 recruiting class, ranked 18th nationally, has injected new life into the program, with standout players like Baron Naone and defensive powerhouses Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and Dylan Robinson making immediate impacts. This infusion of talent, combined with the development of current roster standouts such as Peyton Waters and Elinneus Davis, has given the Huskies a significant boost in both offensive firepower and defensive prowess. Additionally, the Huskies have recently bolstered their frontcourt with the addition of two highly-rated big men in their 2025 recruiting class, including a consensus four-star prospect who chose Washington over elite programs like North Carolina and Kentucky. This improved depth and versatility in the paint will be crucial against an Iowa team that has struggled with rebounding this season.

Iowa, on the other hand, is facing a multitude of challenges that make them vulnerable to Washington's attack. The Hawkeyes have lost five of their last six games and are reeling from the season-ending injury to their leading scorer and rebounder, Owen Freeman. Iowa's defense, which has been a persistent weakness under coach Fran McCaffery, is likely to struggle against Washington's rejuvenated offense. Furthermore, the Hawkeyes' recent offensive inefficiency and quick-shooting tendencies have led to inconsistent performances2. With Iowa's NCAA Tournament hopes fading and team morale potentially low, Washington's energetic young core and improved roster depth give them a significant edge in this matchup. The Huskies' balanced attack and defensive improvements should prove too much for the short-handed and struggling Hawkeyes to overcome.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Iowa Hawkeyes are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Washington Huskies in their upcoming matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Despite recent struggles, Iowa's high-powered offense, averaging 83.9 points per game, gives them a significant edge over Washington's defense, which allows 73.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes' offensive firepower is led by Payton Sandfort, who's coming off a stellar 25-point performance against Oregon3. Sandfort's sharpshooting ability, averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers per game, will be crucial in stretching Washington's defense. Additionally, Iowa's home-court advantage, with an 11-5 record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season, will provide a boost to the team's morale and performance.

Iowa's balanced scoring attack, featuring Josh Dix (13.6 PPG) and Pryce Sandfort, who has shown the ability to hit clutch shots, will be too much for Washington to handle. The Hawkeyes' superior assist numbers, ranking 4th in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game, demonstrate their excellent ball movement and team chemistry5. While Iowa's defense has been a concern, allowing 79.5 points per game, they've shown the ability to force turnovers, averaging 14.1 per game. This could be a key factor against a Washington team that's struggled with consistency. With the Huskies' recent 3-7 record in their last 10 games and Iowa's motivation to snap their recent losing streak, expect the Hawkeyes to come out firing on all cylinders and secure a much-needed home victory.

Final Washington-Iowa Prediction & Pick

In a clash of two teams hungry for a late-season boost, expect a closely contested battle between Washington and Iowa. The Hawkeyes' home-court advantage and high-scoring offense (85.7 PPG) will be challenged by Washington's balanced attack led by Great Osobor. Iowa's superior ball movement and three-point shooting could be the difference-maker, but Washington's recent road success suggests they won't go down easily. Ultimately, Iowa's offensive firepower and the energy from the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd should propel them to victory. Look for a back-and-forth affair with Iowa pulling away in the final minutes to cover the spread on their home court.

Final Washington-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -6.5 (-110), Under 157.5 (-110)