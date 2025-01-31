ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Huskies have had a very rough season under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. The Utah State men's basketball program has become the stepping-stone program for a lot of mid-major coaches on their way up to the power conference ranks. Danny Sprinkle became part of this story — and pipeline — when he left Utah State after a brief tenure to take over in Seattle, replacing Mike Hopkins as the Huskies' head basketball coach. Because Utah State has such a strong reputation as a place where coaches do well and burnish their credentials before getting an even bigger job, Sprinkle was hard to ignore as a candidate for Washington when Hopkins' tenure ended. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the hire, but Year 1 has just not turned out the way a lot of Husky fans hoped it would.

Sprinkle brought his best player from Utah State, Great Osobor, with him to Seattle, but Osobor has been inconsistent at times. More than that, the supporting cast just hasn't been good enough for Washington. UW has lost its last five games, getting shredded by Big Ten opponents and finding it hard to score on a consistent basis. When UW is able to score — as shown in a 75-point performance against Michigan a few weeks ago — the Huskies can't defend well enough. Washington lost that Michigan game 91-75. It has simply been a miserable year all the way around for Sprinkle as he tries to get settled into his job and his new conference, the Big Ten.

Minnesota is, like Washington, floating near the .500 mark in what has generally been a difficult season. However, the Golden Gophers, unlike the Huskies, are moving in a positive direction right now. Minnesota is getting better. Dawson Garcia is an elite scorer in both the Big Ten and on a national level. Crucially, though, the supporting cast for the Gophers is giving Garcia more help than Washington's supporting cast is giving Osobor. Minnesota has won three of its last four games, and those wins came against quality opponents. Minnesota defeated Michigan and Oregon along with Iowa to earn fresh respect in the Big Ten. Minnesota has been a very tough out in the conference after struggling in nonconference play. This is a team no one will want to face in the Big Ten Tournament or in bubble-win situations over the next several weeks.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies have had a rough go of it, which might seem like a good reason to pick against them here, but UW did play UCLA — a good team — very close last week. The Huskies are due for a good offensive game which, if they get it, should be enough to cover the spread.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota is a better team than Washington. It is playing better ball right now. It is at home. Don't overthink this one.

Final Washington-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Minnesota is an ascendant team, and Washington is a struggling team. It's pretty simple: Take Minnesota.

Final Washington-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -3.5 (-120)