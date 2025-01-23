ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between UCLA and Washington . It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Washington prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Pac-12/Big Ten crossover matchup, UCLA looks to continue its momentum coming off back-to-back victories when they host Washington on Friday. The Bruins, struggling recently, dropping four out of their last six, after a strong December, will lean on junior Tyler Bilodeau (14.6 ppg) and sophomore Eric Dailey Jr. (11.8 ppg) to generate offensive momentum. Washington enters with recent struggles losing each of their last five games, but Washington's home court advantage at Alaska Airlines Arena could be crucial for them to get back on track. The Bruins have been stout defensively this season, going 8-0 when holding opponents under 65 points. This game represents a critical opportunity for both UCLA and Washington to right their ship and regain conference confidence.

Here are the UCLA-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Washington Odds

UCLA: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -210

Washington: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UCLA Bruins are poised to continue their winning momentum as they face off against Washington in a crucial Big Ten matchup. Fresh off a thrilling 85-83 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin, the Bruins have shown they can compete with top-tier opponents and emerge victorious. This win, coupled with their recent triumph over Iowa, has reignited UCLA's season and kept their conference championship hopes alive.

Key to UCLA's potential victory will be the continued stellar performance of their standout players. Sophomore center Aday Mara, coming off a career-high 22-point game against Wisconsin, has proven to be a game-changer with his perfect shooting and dominant presence in the paint. The Bruins' balanced attack, featuring junior forward Tyler Bilodeau's consistent scoring and the dynamic play of guards Sebastian Mack and Dylan Andrews, provides multiple offensive threats that Washington will struggle to contain. Coach Mick Cronin's ability to make strategic adjustments, as evidenced by the team's second-half comeback against Wisconsin, will be crucial in outmaneuvering the Huskies. With their recent momentum and a roster firing on all cylinders, UCLA is well-positioned to secure another important conference win and solidify their standing in the competitive Big Ten landscape.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Huskies are primed for an upset as they host the UCLA Bruins in a crucial Big Ten matchup on Friday night. Despite their recent struggles, the Huskies have a golden opportunity to turn their season around against a Bruins team that has been inconsistent on the road. Washington's home-court advantage at Alaska Airlines Arena, where they boast an 8-4 record this season, could prove pivotal in this contest. The Huskies' offense, led by the dynamic Great Osobor, has the potential to exploit UCLA's defensive vulnerabilities. Osobor, averaging 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, has been a force to be reckoned with and could dominate the paint against the Bruins. Additionally, the sharpshooting of Tyler Harris (43.4% from three-point range) and the playmaking abilities of Zoom Diallo (2.8 assists per game) give Washington multiple offensive weapons to keep UCLA's defense off-balance.

Defensively, the Huskies have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their three-point defense, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in that category. This strength could be crucial against a UCLA team that relies heavily on perimeter shooting. Washington's ability to force turnovers, with Osobor averaging 2.2 steals per game, could disrupt UCLA's offensive rhythm and lead to easy transition baskets3. Moreover, the Bruins' struggles with turnovers, ranking last in the Big Ten in turnover margin, play right into the Huskies' hands. If Washington can capitalize on these opportunities and ride the energy of their home crowd, they have a real chance to snap their losing streak and secure a statement win against UCLA, potentially reigniting their season and climbing the conference standings.

Final UCLA-Washington Prediction & Pick

The UCLA Bruins are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Washington Huskies in their upcoming matchup on Friday. Fresh off a thrilling 85-83 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, UCLA has regained momentum and confidence. The Bruins' balanced attack, led by Tyler Bilodeau (14.6 ppg) and Eric Dailey Jr. (11.8 ppg), will pose significant challenges for Washington's struggling defense. While Washington has shown flashes of potential under new coach Danny Sprinkle, their 1-7 conference record suggests they'll struggle against UCLA's more seasoned lineup.Expect UCLA to capitalize on their recent success and Washington's recent struggles to secure a comfortable win, covering the spread and continuing their push for a top-four spot in the Big Ten standings.

Final UCLA-Washington Prediction & Pick: UCLA -4.5 (-115), Over 137.5 (-110)